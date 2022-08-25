Fertility Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Fertility Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Fertility Services Market Report by TBRC covers fertility services market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Fertility Services Global Market Report 2022”, the fertility services market size is expected to grow from $40.73 billion in 2021 to $47.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The fertility services market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fertility services global market is expected to reach $79.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%. According to the fertility services industry analysis, growing infertility rates are anticipated to boost the demand for fertility services during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Fertility Services Market

Companies have witnessed significant growth in the number of research collaborations as well as research funding approvals, which is predicted to be shaping the fertility services market outlook. Key companies operating in the market are projected to increase their R&D expenditure to introduce new advanced techniques and drugs used for fertility treatments. For instance, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a research collaboration with Predictive Laboratories, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, Inc., concentrating on studying the genetic factors causing infertility in women. The collaboration is expected to utilize Thermo Fisher Scientific's offerings for reproductive health including Ion ReproSeq PGS Assay, Applied Biosystems CarrierScan Assay, Ion AmpliSeq Exome RDY for whole-exome sequencing, and CytoScan Dx Assay. Furthermore, in March 2019, Olympus Corporation, a Japan-based company, announced a collaboration with the Jikei University School of Medicine to develop AI-assisted sperm selection, which aims to reduce the workload in intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). The research is expected to help embryologists to select good sperm.

Overview Of The Fertility Services Market

The fertility services market consists of sales of infertility treatment services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide infertility treatment services which are used in various applications to treat infertile patients. Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Fertility Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of fertility services market. The market report analyzes fertility services market size, fertility services global market growth drivers, fertility services market segments, fertility services market major players, fertility services global market growth across geographies, and fertility services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The fertility services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

