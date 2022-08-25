Global Online Travel Agent Market Growth Trajectory

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2022”, the online travel agent market is expected to grow from $664.42 billion in 2021 to $761.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The online travel agent market is expected to reach $1002.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The surge smartphone users along with growing internet penetration are anticipated to boost the online tourism industry and the business for travel agents during the period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of online travel agent market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3991&type=smp

Key Trends In The Online Travel Agent Market

Growing initiatives by the government of various countries to promote tourism and built strong tourism infrastructure in order to boost the revenues generated from the tourism industry is a major trend propelling the growth of the online travel agent market during the period.

Overview Of The Online Travel Agent Market

The online travel agent market consists of sales of travel services through online channels. Online travel agents or agencies are those individuals or companies that have websites that allow consumers to book various travel related services via the internet. Travel agents are engaged in sales of travel services such as flights, buses, vacation packages, hotels, and rental cars via online networks.

Learn more on the global online travel agent market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-travel-agent-global-market-report

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service Type: Vacation Packages, Transportation, Accommodation

• By Platform: Mobile/Tablets Based, Desktop Based

• By Category: Hotel Bookings, Tickets, Others

• By Geography: The global online travel agent market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Booking.com, Expedia Inc., Ctrip, TripAdvisor, Trivago, eDreams Odigeo, Despegar, MakeMyTrip, Lastminute, and On the Beach, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Hostelworld Group, Hotel Urbano Travel and Tourism SA, Fareportal Inc., Trivago GmbH, ThomasCook Group, Priceline Group Inc., HRS; Agoda, Airbnb Inc. and Hotel.de.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of online travel agent market. The market report gives online travel agent industry analysis, online travel agent global market size, online travel agent global market share, online travel agent global market growth drivers, online travel agent global market segments, online travel agent global market major players, online travel agent global market growth across geographies, online travel agent market trends and online travel agent market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The online travel agent market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-arrangement-and-reservation-services-global-market-report

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-services-global-market-report

Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ