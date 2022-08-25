Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market worth $ 17.9 Billion by 2028 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market info Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market segment

Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market is valued at US$ 5.06 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 17.9 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 21.6%

Major market players operating in the Veterinary Digital Technology market include SwineTech, Inc., inulogica, whiskerDocs, LLC, Fuzzy Pet Health, Quantified Ag, Metamorphosis Partners” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market- by Product Type (Companion Animal Digital Technology (Telemedicine, Telehealth, Reminder Applications, Trackers, Wearables, and Platform Marketplaces) and Livestock/Production Animal Digital Technology(Monitoring Devices, Identification Devices, Trackers, Wearables, Remote Sensors, Digital Cameras, Microphones, and Environmental Sensors)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2028."

The rapid development of digital technology over the past several years has transformed the veterinary industry. The emergence of telemedicine and telehealth, monitoring technology, digital cameras, and animal agriculture sector involvement are all part of this revolution. Digital technology is used in the veterinary industry to provide a comprehensive system for different care settings and customized services like behaviour monitoring, tracking and identification, and veterinary diagnosis. One example of how the veterinary industry has benefited from technological improvements to improve the quality of care it offers at a price point and in a way that is easily accessible to a wider variety of practitioners is diagnostic imaging.

Due to the continuously changing animal business worldwide, the demand for veterinary digital technology is expected to increase significantly. Adoption of and growth in demand for digital technologies used in animal care. Utilizing digital technologies more frequently to monitor animal health continuously and expanding the use of innovations in animal clinics to solve health issues. The demand for the product in emerging nations is expected to be fueled by rising animal health expenditures, an increase in the number of veterinarians in developed regions, and growth in the companion animal industry. Additionally, over the previous five years, a significant increase in animal health expenditures has been seen. Thus, it is predicted that the market will increase throughout the forecast period due to the rising adoption of various devices for tracking and identifying, diagnosing medical issues, monitoring behaviour, and safety and security.

Over the coming years, North America is expected to dominate the veterinary digital technology market. Due to the presence of well-established companies, an advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, and pet owners' considerable buying power, this market has the most significant revenue share. The demand for Veterinary Digital Technology is anticipated to soar as a result of the region's constantly evolving animal industry. Additionally, the Asia Pacific Veterinary Digital Technology market is anticipated to expand significantly during the projected period. It is projected that demand for the product will grow in developing countries as a result of rising veterinary spending, an increase in the number of veterinarians in developed regions, and expansion in the companion animal industry.

Major market players operating in the Veterinary Digital Technology market include SwineTech, Inc., inulogica, whiskerDocs, LLC, Fuzzy Pet Health, Quantified Ag, Metamorphosis Partners, Advanced Animal Diagnostics, Inc., Babel Bark, Inc., Pathway Vet Alliance, Anipanion, Linkyvet, TeleVet, Petriage, Inc., TeleTails, VetNOW, Airvet, Pawz Limited, Oncura Partners, PetPro Connect, VETOCLOCK, and VetCT.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2020, Rapid Digital Cytology was introduced by IDEXX Laboratories. It facilitates digital connections between veterinarians globally and speeds up the turnaround time for cytology interpretation.

• In August 2019, To enhance communication between veterinarians and pet owners, BabelBark incorporated a two-way pet journaling function into its BabelVet, BizBark, and BabelBark smartphone applications.

Market Segments

Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market, by Product, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Companion Animal Digital Technology

o Telemedicine

o Telehealth

o Reminder Applications

o Trackers

o Wearables

o Platform Market Places

• Livestock/Production Animal Digital Technology

o Monitoring Devices

o Identification Devices

o Trackers

o Wearables

o Remote Sensors

o Digital Cameras

o Microphones

o Environmental Sensors

Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Veterinary Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Veterinary Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Veterinary Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Veterinary Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Veterinary Digital Technology Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

