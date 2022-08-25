Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market worth $ 58 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market info Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market seg

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market was valued at US$ 10.57 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 58.03 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.2%

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market- by Ingredient Types (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Antibiotics, Minerals, Antioxidants, Non-protein Nitrogen, Phytogenics, Preservatives, and Probiotics), Products (Algae, Insect, and Single-Cell Protein), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, and Other Livestock (Equine and Pet food)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

The most crucial factor in ensuring the sustainable production of healthy and reasonably priced animal proteins is animal nutrition. The secret to a sustainable future for food goods is balanced animal feed. Sustainability is described as a safe, reliable, and nutrient-rich feed supply for livestock, fish, poultry, and companion animals that maximizes environmental equity and effective use of natural resources while favourably affecting consumers' social and economic wellbeing, communities, and industry. A sustainable animal diet achieves production objectives, yields safe animal products, and is balanced in all nutrients and free of harmful substances. They improve the environment and are also financially rewarding.

Several factors include increasing consumer demand for animal products, changing pet owners' feed preferences, high demand from the livestock animal segment, and growing consumer awareness of animal health. Rising public awareness of the health benefits of algae-based ingredients in animal feed, adoption of new science and technologies, and rising environmental safety concerns like the carbohydrate Over 70% of the expense of raising animals to go toward their feed, which has a direct or indirect effect on the entire livestock sector and related services. The market for sustainable animal feed is anticipated to expand more swiftly as a result of this movement in the animal market toward sustainable alternatives such as additives and alternative feed sources. On the other hand, it is challenging for the market to provide solutions for animal feed that are inexpensive, healthy, and ecologically beneficial. It is also anticipated that market acceptance will be hampered during the projected period by the rising cost of animal feed, the absence of regulations and standards for feed sustainability, and the lack of knowledge regarding animal sustainability.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Sustainable Animal Feed market over the forecast years due to the region's expanding production of beef and poultry and the rising number of product launches for sustainable animal feed. In addition, the Asia Pacific Sustainable Animal Feed market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the growing demand for animal feed and the increased knowledge of the health advantages of animal proteins among pet and livestock owners.

Major market players operating in the Sustainable Animal Feed market include BioProcess Algae LLC (US), algal Scientific (US), Fermentalg (France), Corbion (Netherlands), Sabrtech (Canada), BlueBioTech (Germany), MicroBio Engineering (MBE), Inc. (US), Euglena (Japan), Japan Veramaris (Japan), Global Algae Innovations (US), Culture BioSystems (US), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2021, To help its soybean farmers adopt sustainable agricultural practices, Land O'Lakes' sustainability division, Truterra LLC, teamed up with Corbion (Netherlands). By working together, the US soybean supply shed farmers for Corbion can better learn about crop output and establish a baseline for sustainability for each field.

• In January 2021, Fermentalg signed an agreement with Suez, a domestic waste management firm, to create an equally-owned joint venture (JV) to develop algal photobioreactors for carbon capture. Products from algal carbon dioxide capture systems can be utilized for biocontrol, human nutrition, animal health, and air quality improvement.

Market Segments

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Ingredient Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Amino Acids

• Phosphates

• Vitamins

• Acidifiers

• Carotenoids

• Enzymes

• Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

• Flavors & Sweeteners

• Antibiotics

• Minerals

• Antioxidants

• Non-protein Nitrogen

• Phytogenics

• Preservatives

• Probiotics

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Algae

• Insect

• Single Cell Protein

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Livestock, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Poultry

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Aquatic animals

• Other livestock (equine and pet food)

Global Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Sustainable Animal Feed Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

