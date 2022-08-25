Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market to Grow with an Exponential CAGR by 2030 -Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market info Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market segment

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.79% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market- by Livestock (Ruminants, Horses, Swine, Poultry, and Others), Mechanism (Track-Guided Robots and Self-Propelled Robot), Type (Feed Pusher, Feeding Robots, and Robotic Feed Kitchen/Storage), Farm Size (Small and Medium-Sized Farms and Large Sized Farms), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Livestock Feeding Robots market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.79% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Modern farms rely more on technology to assure efficient and profitable animal production. Individualized nutrition requirements for each animal are made possible through livestock feeding robots. These automated feeding systems allow farmers to feed their cattle several times daily, improving feed conversion ratios while cutting labour expenditures. A higher feed conversion ratio in cattle depicts increased milk production potential, improved health, and higher fertility.

The popularity of livestock farming is expanding due to rising food and feed demand and growing automation technology usage. The need for cattle feeding robots is projected to expand due to the unpredictable weather. The economy is growing as a result of the urban and suburban populations, and the demand for food production rises due to this condition. Market expansion is anticipated to be pushed by the need for feed to boost livestock output and nutritional value. Several other factors have also influenced the market, including the rise in large-scale dairy farms, the top players' increased emphasis on technological developments in feeding robots, feeding pushers, and robotic kitchen storage machines, as well as the availability of automatic and battery-operated feeding robots. However, many small and medium-sized farms could be reluctant to adopt the technology due to the significant initial outlay necessary to establish the system.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Livestock Feeding Robots market over the forecast years. Most of North America's market share can be attributed to the continent's expanding dairy product demand, improved familiarity with advanced technologies for controlling farm animal feeding practices, and a stronger desire for hands-free cattle handling equipment. Due to the region's developing labour scarcity and high labour costs, robotics and automation have been employed to increase output and maintain quality standards. In addition, the Asia Pacific Livestock Feeding Robots market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the relevance of automated feeding systems becoming better understood by customers, the region's rapid economic expansion, and the rising demand for meat from China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Major market players operating in the Livestock Feeding Robots market include Westermann GmbH & Co. KG, JOZ b.v., MULTIONE s.r.l., PEECON, Jydeland Maskinfabrik A/S, Lely, Pellon Group Oy, EMILY SA ZA Les lands, GEA, HETWIN Automation Systems GmbH, HOLARAS Hoopman Machines, Fabon Engineering, ALB Innovation, AMS Galaxy, AP Machinebouw B.V., Bräuer GmbH, Avant Tecno Oy, Cormall, CRD - Concept Rolland Developpement, Dairymaster, Desvoys, Trioliet B.V., WASSERBAUER GmbH Fütter, Valmetal, Rovibec Agrisolusions, RABAUD, Sieplo BV, STORTI, Sacema, Schauer Agrotronic GmbH, Tuchel Maschinenbau, and Zonderland Constructie B.V.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2022, A contemporary automated milking installation (AMI) was given to dairy farmers in the US by AMS Galaxy USA. The AMI will include the brand-new Galaxy Merlin2G milking robot from Fullwood JOZ. The Merlin is finally being made available to Americans after many years as a mainstay of the dairy industry.

• In September 2021, Farm Robotics and Automation S.L. ("Faromatics"), a company that specializes in precision livestock farming, was acquired by AGCO. ChickenBoy, the first robot to be suspended from a ceiling, was created by Faromatics to assist farmers in enhancing the well-being of their livestock and farm productivity.

Market Segments

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Livestock, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Ruminants

• Horses

• Swine

• Poultry

• Others

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Mechanism, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Track-Guided Robot

• Self-Propelled Robot

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Feed Pusher

• Feeding Robots

• Robotic Feed Kitchen/ Storage

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Farm Size, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Small and Medium-Sized Farms

• Large Sized Farms

Global Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Livestock Feeding Robots Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

