Living Every Minute Introduces “Gladiator” to Help Men Connect with Who They Really Are
“Gladiator” by Living Every Minute is a men’s gladiator events program with outdoor activities designed to push them physically, mentally, and spiritually.TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Every Moment, a company focused on promoting spiritual strength among the masses, offers “Gladiator” — a 3-day immersion retreat combining classroom and outdoor activities specifically designed to push men mentally, physically & spiritually to connect them with who and what they really are. The program is designed to help men learn the importance of being responsible for everything that happens around them.
“Gladiator” is focused on training men on how to own the responsibility for the things in their life that they can control, making them focus on what really matters and create the life they have always wanted by bringing results and true impact. The program teaches them how to take responsibility for everything in their world and unlock the most incredible blessings. During the 3-day immersion retreat, participants learn or hone several life skills, paving the way for a better future for themselves. They learn how to improve their physical, mental, and spiritual wellness, as these things act as the foundation of one’s life, supporting them through all the ups and downs and helping them come out stronger.
Everyone’s time on earth is too short not to live a spectacular life full of intentional outcomes. That’s the reason it is crucial to be intentional and claim everything that you deserve. Gladiator helps men learn to be intentional and realize that their relationships are too important to let fade away on auto-pilot. They also learn that their financial freedom is not a pipe dream reserved only for the lucky or the social elite. They realize that their ability to learn and grow is only limited by their courage and commitment to constantly evolve, pushing them into living a spectacular life.
Living Every Moment has been transforming lives by influencing communities and future generations by handholding them to become what they were destined to be. Their new program is filled with physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual challenges, all designed to re-connect males 21 and older with what it really means to be a man, creating spectacular outcomes in every aspect of their life.
For more information, visit https://www.livingeveryminute.com/gladiator.
About Living Every Moment:
Living Every Moment creates life-changing in-person experiences for people ready to take massive action toward living the life they’ve always wanted. The team equips its clients with the tools necessary to achieve financial independence, create incredible relationships, and master their physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.
