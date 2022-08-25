Global Agricultural Microbials Market worth $ 19.89 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Agricultural Microbials Market info Global Agricultural Microbials Market segment

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Agricultural Microbials Market- by Types (Bacterial, Fungi, Viruses, and Protozoa), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Other Crop Types), Function (Soil Amendments and Crop Protection), Applications (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Other Modes of Application), Formulations (Dry (dry granules, water-dispersible granules, and wettable powders) and Liquid (Emulsifiable concentrates, suspension concentrates, and soluble liquid concentrates)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Agricultural Microbials market is valued at US$ 5.66 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 19.89 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.46% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Microorganisms utilized in agriculture to improve crop productivity and yield quality are referred to as agricultural microbes. The target-specific functions of microbial inoculants used in agriculture make them appropriate for usage in various crops. The naturally occurring bacteria and moulds that provide plants with nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen are known as agricultural microorganisms. Microbes are organisms that dwell in soil and work closely with plants to produce a microbiome. Microbes include, among other things, fungus, bacteria, viruses, and protists. They can increase access to vitamins, which will help the plant grow more quickly. Numerous microorganisms have advantages such as resistance to insects and plant diseases, heat and drought tolerance, and benefits such as helping to decompose organic matter and reusing old agricultural material. Agricultural microbials may show to be crucial for improving soil health, reducing disease outbreaks, and streamlining the nutrient transportation process, as well as for holistically promoting plant health and increasing crop output through cost-effective methods.

The agricultural industry's growth and expansion, the agricultural sector's increasing emphasis on innovations, consumers' growing awareness of livestock farming, the booming global cultivation of cereals, grains, fruits, and vegetables, and the major companies' rising personal disposable income are the leading causes of the market's expansion. The key drivers of the market's development are increased personal disposable income and awareness of the importance of keeping healthy soil. Market expansion factors include changing lifestyles, westernization, increased R&D efforts by big corporations, particularly in developing nations, and an ever-increasing worldwide population. The market value will also increase due to improving distribution channels, increasing manufacturing technology advancements, growing consumer awareness of the advantages of agricultural microbes, such as nutrient provision for plants, nitrogen fixation, disease prevention, and other similar benefits, and shifting consumer tastes and preferences. The agricultural microbes' shorter shelf lives will be a significant obstacle to the market's expansion. The market's potential for growth will be further constrained by fluctuations in raw material costs and supply chain interruptions brought on by the pandemic. The high expense of research and development efforts and the synthetic nature of pesticides will slow the market's expansion rate.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Agricultural Microbials market over the forecast years. This is because farmers are becoming more aware of the advantages such microbes have for the environment and because organic agricultural methods are becoming more popular. The area encourages using microorganisms by providing supportive legislative and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, the major businesses in the area are maximizing the development of new products and strategic alliances to offer microbiological solutions for effective and sustainable farming. In addition, a rise in population, changing lifestyles, rising personal disposable income, and increased demand for the production of tropical and subtropical fruits and vegetables are all expected to contribute to a significant increase in the Asia Pacific Agricultural Microbials market during the period of forecasting. A substantial share of the GDPs of China and India are derived from agriculture. These governments have also started placing a higher priority on environmental protection and restoration, encouraging the use of agricultural microorganisms.

Major market players operating in the Agricultural Microbials market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer CropScience (Germany), Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd.(Japan), Monsanto Company (US), Corteva (US), Bioworks, Inc. (US), Novozymes (US), Koppert Biological Systems B.V (US), Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc. (US), Pivot Bio (US)., 3Bar Biologics, AgBiome Innovations, Azotic Technologies, BioConsorita, Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Certis USA LLC (US), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), CHR. Hansen Holdings (Denmark), Isagro S.p.A (Italy), UPL Corporation (India), Verdesian Life Sciences LLC (US), Valent Biosciences LLC (US), Lallemand Plant Care (Canada), Agrilife Biosolutions Ltd. (India), Corteva Agriscience, and other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2020, To offer growers the most cutting-edge, environmentally friendly, and technologically sophisticated agricultural solutions, with a focus on crop protection solutions, Bayer CropScience created a new automated greenhouse facility in Marana, Arizona, in the United States.

• In January 2020, To manage six different formulation methods and provide the business's proprietary crop protection products to farmers throughout the rapidly expanding Asia Pacific region, BASF SE built a multipurpose facility for its Agricultural Solutions division in Singapore.

Market Segments

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Bacterial

• Fungi

• Viruses

• Protozoa

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Crop Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cereals & grains

• Oilseeds & pulses

• Fruits & vegetables

• Other crop types (Turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, and forages)

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Functions, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Soil amendments

• Crop protection

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Foliar spray

• Soil treatment

• Seed treatment

• Other modes of application

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Formulations, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Dry (dry granules, water-dispersible granules, and wettable powders)

• Liquid (Emulsifiable concentrates, suspension concentrates, and soluble liquid concentrates)

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Agricultural Microbials Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Agricultural Microbials Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Agricultural Microbials Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Agricultural Microbials Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Agricultural Microbials Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

