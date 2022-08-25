Primary School Teacher and Inspirational Author Mary Mills releases her book “David Grannies”
Primary School Teacher and Inspirational Author Mary Mills releases her book “David Grannies”UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s world where people live in a multicultural society, racial and cultural discrimination are often still present. Mary Mills invites you to discuss differences between the races and cultures in a positive way. Her experiences as a primary school teacher who has taught many children from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds gives her a wide understanding of people from different walks of life. Mary also raised two mixed-race children herself. Having experience as a mother and primary school teacher, she wanted to write a book that could be read with a class of children or individuals and discussed and which would be easy for children to read by themselves – hoping to promote understanding of other lives. “David Grannies” is intended to describe the relationship between David, a young mixed-race boy, and his two grannies – one white and one black. One gran is a single grandmother, quite young and modern. The Jamaican grandmother is more traditional, with children still at home and who has a house full of children where David feels welcome and included. Her main reason for writing this book was to help raise positive discussion among parents, teachers and children about family relationships and race relations.
About the author
Mary Mills is a mum, grandmother, and was a primary school teacher for many years. Aside from being a primary school teacher, she founded the Starfish Foundation in Uganda – a non-profit organization which helps the standards of living of children, young people, and women in rural and semi urban communities by empowering and strengthening their livelihoods and households for sustainability. Visit www.starfish-foundation.org
Most of the sales profits from her books will go directly to her Foundation. If you are interested in buying her book, just visit Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/Davids-Grannies-Mary-Mills/dp/1637672160/
