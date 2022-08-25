Polyfilm Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Report to 2027.
Polyfilm Market is expected to reach $ 198.83 billion by 2027, at a current CAGR compound annual rate of 6.4% between the years 2022 and 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyfilm Market is expected to reach $ 198.83 billion by 2027, at a current CAGR compound annual rate of 6.4% between the years 2022 and 2027.
Polyfilm is also called polyethene film, and it is made of simple and complicated materials with various properties and functions. Poly films shield goods from moisture, dust, and filth during shipping in the textile, sewn goods, apparel, and other related sectors.
The main elements accelerating to the growth of the polyfilm market are the increased use of polyfilms in the medical and pharmaceutical industries and expanding application possibilities in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. Moreover, during the forecast period of 2022–2027, the market for polyfilm will witness an increase in research & development activities and a rise in demand from emerging economies.
The growth of e-commerce and home delivery services is also one of the primary drivers of the surge in demand for polyfilm. The polyfilm market is further boosted by the expanding need for flexible packaging in sectors like food & beverage. Food is packaged using polyfilm to maintain freshness, avoid contamination, and extend shelf life. Pharmaceuticals and medications are packaged germ-free to ensure sterility and prevent impurity.
Furthermore, a surge in the use of BoPET films is expected to accelerate market expansion due to their unique qualities, such as high tensile strength, chemical & dimensional stability, reflectivity, and electrical insulation.
However, the market for polyfilm is restricted by strict laws and guidelines intended to lessen environmental harm. The expansion of polyfilm market is further limited by the complexity of recycling polymeric materials and the declining demand for photographic and magnetic films.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global polyfilm market segmentation includes:
By Resin Type:
• LDPE
• LLDPE
• HDPE
• BoPP
• CPP
• PVC
• BoPET
• BoPA
• Others
LLDPE had the most significant market share by resin type in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. LLDPE is a favoured resin because of its high mechanical strength, transparency, glossy appearance, excellent sealing capability, and low production cost. LLDPE functions well when combined with other resins as well.
By End-Use
• Packaging
• Agriculture
• Consumer goods
• Medical
• Tapes and label industry
• Automotive
The packaging and agricultural industries are expected to see significant end-use expansions. The demand for polyfilms in packaging is rising because of the increase in food packaging usage and the strengthening of the retail sector. The use of greenhouse films to boost crop output has also increased, fuelling the market's expansion in the agriculture sector.
Regional Analysis:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
Asia-Pacific is the largest market in the global polyfilm market in terms of volume. The polyfilm market in Asia-Pacific has expanded. As a result, various factors include expanding food industry demand, technical advancements in agriculture, and increasing manufacturing facilities for BoPET. India is home to the majority of the top polyfilm producers. Another prominent market for polyfilms is China, where numerous businesses have invested heavily to establish production facilities. The demand for polyfilms has increased in China due to changing lifestyles, rising health consciousness, and the film's long shelf life. The market for bio-based polyfilms is very active. These bio-based movies are environmentally friendly, while their high cost is their sole drawback.
In Europe, there should be a significant demand for polyfilms during the forecast period owing to the presence of essential packaging producers in the region. At the same time, the expansion of the polyfilm market in this area is anticipated to be limited by the growing emphasis on environmentally friendly packaging. In Europe, strict regulations governing environmental protection and reducing hazardous waste have been implemented. These limitations are anticipated to challenge polyfilm producers as demand for sustainable solutions will soar in the coming years. This might also present a chance for European polyfilm suppliers to develop fresh, cutting-edge products and acquire a competitive edge.
Latest Industry Developments:
Jindal Poly Films fully acquired SMI Coated Products.
SEE expands its sustainable portfolio with the introduction of a cutting-edge paper bubble mailer
