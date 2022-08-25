Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market worth $ 13.1 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market info Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market seg

Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market is valued at US$ 5.24 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture market include Protix (Netherlands), Nutrition Technologies Group (Singapore), F4F (Australia), Innovafeed (France)” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market- by Ingredients (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Antibiotics, Minerals, Antioxidants, Non-protein Nitrogen, Phytogenics, Probiotics, and Other Ingredients), Feed (Algae, Insect, and Single-Cell Protein), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture market is valued at US$ 5.24 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The productivity and well-being of the aquaculture business are directly impacted by the diet and nutrition of aquatic species. Sustainable aquaculture practices can enhance animal health, feed effectiveness, and the quality of seafood products. Additionally, sustainable feed contributes to environmental sustainability. Balanced feed and nutrition maintain the proper growth and health of aquatic organisms. Food is the main route by which medicines, immunostimulants, and valuable fish components are delivered. Sustainable aquaculture can increase food security and nutritional quality by reducing potential environmental effects.

A number of variables, including increasing consumer demand for fish products, an increase in health-conscious customers, and an expanding worldwide population, have contributed to the growth of the global sustainable feed & nutrition for the aquaculture market. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies, rising environmental implications, including the carbon footprint of animal products, and rising awareness of the health benefits of sustainable, algae-based components in animal feed can all be attributed to the global market expansion. The need for sustainable aquaculture solutions was hastened by the rising demand for high-quality aquaculture feed, which will probably expedite the development of sustainable feed & nutrition for the aquaculture market in the next years. Serving sustainable feed ingredients that satisfy the dietary needs of many fish species is a significant industry problem. Additionally, it is predicted that market adoption will be hampered throughout the forecast period by a lack of rules and norms pertaining to feed sustainability.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture market over the forecast years due to the growing aquaculture businesses and strong demand for fish products. The need for sustainable aquaculture solutions was hastened by the rising demand for high-quality aquaculture feed, which will probably expedite the development of sustainable feed & nutrition for the aquaculture market in the following years. In addition, the Europe Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because aqua farmers are becoming more aware of sustainable feed and a growing need for animal proteins and feed. The rising consumption of fish and seafood in this region is one of the main drivers driving the market for sustainable feed and nutrition for aquaculture.

Major market players operating in the Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture market include Protix (Netherlands), Nutrition Technologies Group (Singapore), F4F (Australia), Innovafeed (France), Ynsect (France), Beta Hatch (US), nextProtein (France), Insect Feed Technologies (Singapore), NASEKOMO (Bulgaria), Entobel (Singapore), Corbion (Netherlands), Algae (Norway), Alltech (Nicholasville), Pond Technologies (Canada), Feed Algae (UK), Cargill (US), Cellana (US), DSM (Netherlands), Algatechnologies (Israel), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In October 2021, To create insect-derived products with aquaculture applications, Entobel teamed together with AquaBIO5. The partnership aims to deliver pathogen-free shrimp and fish products that emphasise good digestion, assimilation, growth, and survival for early-stage shrimp and fish.

• In March 2021, Together with aqua farmers, Cargill (US) had set a new course for sustainable seafood. The newest programme from Cargill, SeaFurther Sustainability, aids aqua farmers in producing seafood that is more environmentally friendly while also reducing the carbon footprint of fish farming and safeguarding the seas.

Market Segments

Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Ingredients, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Amino Acids

• Phosphates

• Vitamins

• Acidifiers

• Carotenoids

• Enzymes

• Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

• Antibiotics

• Minerals

• Antioxidants

• Non-protein Nitrogen

• Phytogenics

• Probiotics

• Other Ingredients

Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Feed, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Algae

• Insect

• Single Cell Protein

Global Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Sustainable Feed & Nutrition for Aquaculture Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

