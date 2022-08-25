One Component Polyurethane Foam Market By Raw Material 2022-2027
One Component Polyurethane Foam Market was $4.56 billion in 2021. It is expected to be around $6.65 billion in 2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Component Polyurethane Foam Market was $4.56 billion in 2021. It is expected to be around $6.82 billion in 2027 with a current CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period.
Global demand for one-component polyurethane foam is expected to be fuelled by the growth of the construction and building sector. The market is expected to rise due to rising energy conservation laws and regulations and global trends toward green buildings. One-component polyurethane encourages energy efficiency in various residential and commercial structures, lowering overall infrastructure costs. They are primarily utilized in the construction industry for purposes like thermal and acoustic insulators, gap filling, and sealing. The decreased oil, gas, and electricity use in residential and commercial locations helps insulate structures.
Moreover, it offers ease of accessibility, affordability, long-lastness, and security for energy conservation which will contribute to a decrease in carbon emissions. The demand for the worldwide one-component polyurethane foam market is projected by these uses in various residential and commercial sectors. The market's expansion may be constrained by the strict regulations related to the production of flexible polyurethane foam.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market segmentation includes:
By Raw Material
• Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate
• Polyether Polyols
• Polyester walls
• Others (Blowing Agents)
The market is segmented on raw materials into Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols, and Others (Blowing Agents). The Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate category is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Due to its superior features compared to others. This substance is the most efficient and also a significant energy consumer.
By Application
• Door and window frame jambs
• Ceiling and floor joints
• Partition walls
• Water pipes
The market is divided into Water Pipes, Partition Walls, Ceiling & Floor Joints, Door & Window Frame Jambs, and Others based on application. The market sector for doors and windows is anticipated to have the most significant market share. The product enables the filling of gaps around window and door frames to stop unwelcome air from entering both business and residential structures.
Regional Analysis:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to have the largest share for one component of polyurethane foam in terms of volume during the forecast period. The two main factors driving the Asia Pacific one-component polyurethane foam market are rising building insulation demand and a growing number of international markets operating in the region. The building industry is also expanding due to constant economic growth and rising living standards in Asia Pacific nations resulting in the market growth in this region.
Europe is expected to have the fastest growth rate throughout 2022–2027 due to top producers and rapid industrialization.
Latest Industry Developments:
Wm. T. Burnet purchases Flex Foam
The first polyurethane foam producer in Arizona, Flex Foam, has been purchased by Wm. T. Burnett & Co., with headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland. The transaction's financial specifics were kept confidential.
Ford Motor creates PU foam reinforced with graphene to reduce vehicle weight and noise.
