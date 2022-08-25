Craig R. Cordle's newly released "The Rapture Timing Mystery: Weighing the Evidence" is a thought-provoking discussion of prophetic scripture

"The Rapture Timing Mystery: Weighing the Evidence" from Christian Faith Publishing author Craig R. Cordle is an engaging discussion of what the Bible has to say about the Rapture and Christ's return.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rapture Timing Mystery: Weighing the Evidence": an articulate discussion of what is known of the coming tribulation. "The Rapture Timing Mystery: Weighing the Evidence" is the creation of published author Craig R. Cordle, a Bible scholar and teacher living in London, Ohio, with his wife, Mary. He is a 1975 graduate of Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio, with a BA in accounting.

Cordle shares, "Do the scriptures support a secret Rapture to rescue the Church before the tribulation of the last days, or do believers need to prepare to face a time of persecution that will test their faith?

"Many Christians have been taught that Jesus Christ will Rapture away believers from the earth before the tribulation of the last days. Many others believe the Church will go through the tribulation and meet Christ in the air at His Second Coming. How do faithful Christians arrive at different conclusions?

"This book takes a fresh look by weighing the biblical evidence to answer these questions about the Rapture. Lay aside what you have always heard and take an impartial look of what does the Bible really say or doesn't say. You may be surprised at what you discover.

"The mystery surrounding the Rapture is explored by addressing six key questions in uncovering whether Christ's return is marked by one event or two. The two most popular viewpoints, the pretribulation and posttribulation Rapture, will be contrasted in a fair and balanced study. Prepare yourself for what lies ahead for our world.

"Craig Cordle has spent over thirty-seven years in the teaching ministry with a passion in Bible end-time prophecy. His insight in this area and impartially on the subject provides a unique perspective in addressing questions concerning the Rapture.

"This book will serve as an invaluable guide in the debate of the timing of the Rapture."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig R. Cordle's new book will challenge and encourage readers in their understanding of God's word.

Cordle draws from nearly four decades of determined study to present a compelling and informative look at biblical prophecy.

