Cell Counting Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Market Data Forecast, the global market size for cell counting is anticipated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2022 to 2027 and worth USD 1.64 billion by 2027 from USD 1.18 billion in 2022.
Cell counting in the field of life sciences is the quantification of cells. The number of cells is often content in cell biology to understand the nature of a disease and the cure for the same (diagnostic), research and analysis. When performing tasks like proteomics, genomics, cell analytics, cell culture, etc., it is essential to quantify the number of cells to carry out research properly. Cell counting is an integral part of cytometry and is very important in microbiology. Procedures like complete blood count can help register the number of RBCs, WBCs, proteins attached to the cells, nature of cells floating in the cytoplasm, and much more, therefore assisting doctors in identifying and curing diseases.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell counting market?
The pandemic caused chaos in many areas of the world. The accumulated losses suffered by countless businesses, industries, and firms in the products and services sectors led to a significant decrease in the economy of many countries. Due to the limited delivery and transportation of goods, many corporate godowns had to close. Lockdowns and quarantines forced the closure of a substantial portion of service businesses. Government relief funds could not cover a sizable percentage of the economic loss, and national unemployment rose. The healthcare sector, which had to deal with an influx of COVID patients and a shortage of supplies and skilled workers, was one of the worst affected industries.
However, the pandemic has mixedly impacted the global cell counting market. As the pandemic enforced stringent government lockdowns and restrictions on transportation of equipment, the instruments of cell counting could not be adequately distributed, resulting in a market downfall. However, the market also benefitted due to covid because of the dynamic surge in laboratory research and development activities around the world to find a cure for the SARs-Cov-2 virus. As cell counting is an essential technique used during the research methodologies to quantify results and produce accurate derivations properly, the process gained attention, thus supporting the market's growth.
Therefore, the impact of covid-19 was neither entirely positive nor negative on the market.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The global market for cell counting is majorly driven by the rise in the number of life-threatening diseases requiring cell counting in their diagnosis and treatment procedures. Chronic illnesses like cancer and aids can be detected using a complete blood count report, and the instruments for cell counting are vital for this process. Cell counting applications in cancer and new methods and innovations in the field are raising funds for the current market. Additionally, the government's funding and support for cell research and development to counter the emergence of new diseases are working to the advantage of the market.
Aside from this, there are also rising infectious diseases around the world like dengue, chikungunya, polio, cholera, vector-borne diseases, sepsis, malaria, influenza, measles, etc., which could lead to potential death when they go unnoticed. Therefore, they require an early diagnosis and identification to prevent them from becoming lethal. As the number of populations dying from chronic and infectious diseases for various reasons, including late diagnosis, keeps increasing, the importance of cell counting is on the rise, promoting the cell counting market.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE CELL COUNTING MARKET:
Based on the product, due to the segment's high-end technology, fewer errors, and accurate results, spectrophotometers dominated the market and are expected to continue growing during the forecast period. Aside from this, healthcare facilities and research laboratories use spectrophotometers are also devices in continuous use, further promoting the segment's growth.
Based on consumables, the assay kits segment is expected to dominate the cell counting market during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for assessment, research, and development activities, along with many key market players producing assay kits available online and in stores.
Based on end-users, the hospital and diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the cell counting market worldwide in 2021 due to the many applications of cell counting in healthcare systems and disease diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the hospital's significant influx of patients with infectious and chronic diseases is expected to ensure the segment's dominance.
The North American network dominates the market due to the rising cases of chronic and 9infectious diseases in countries like the U.S. and Canada. In addition, high disposable incomes among populations and better healthcare infrastructure are helping the market grow.
South America is also expected to grow due to the advanced diagnostics and treatment in cell counting methods promoting the market growth.
The Asian-Pacific market is also developing due to the supportive government facilities and policies reducing service taxes and less stringent regulation rules along with increased per capita income, helping the patient populations demand the cell counting markets services. In addition, improved healthcare facilities in countries like India, China, Japan, etc., allowing the market to grow.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE CELL COUNTING MARKET:
• Danaher Corporation
• Agilent Technologies
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Merck Millipore, Inc.
• GE Healthcare
• Becton, Dickinson, and Company
• PerkinElmer, Inc.
