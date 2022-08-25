Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation By Type (2022-2027)
Liquid packaging is a type of multiple-layer packaging. Liquid packaging is used for liquid products such as water, milk, sauces, juices, and purees. Liquid packaging consists of the materials and packaging formats used in the packaging, storage of liquids and semi-liquids, and transportation.
Drivers:
Growing concerns about recyclability and disposability
Recycling is one of the most important works currently available to reduce these impacts and represents the most dynamic area in the plastic industry. Rising of the liquid products are mostly packed in p0lastic materials and it is owing to the lightness, strength, flexibility, durability, and ease of sterilization offered by plastics, these factors are estimated to drive the market growth. The plastics are breakdown into smaller pieces called microplastics. Recycling packaging materials has seen rapid expansion over the last decades in several countries.
Restraints:
Increasing the carbon footprints due to the use of resins. The carbon footprints increase the production of materials an important source of greenhouse gas emissions. It is the major limitation for the growth of the market.
Segmentation Analysis:
Liquid Packaging Market - By Type:
• Rigid Packaging (Carton, Paper board, Glass, Cans, PET Bottles, and Others)
• Flexible Packaging (Films, Pouches, Bag-in-box, and Others)
Based on the type: The Rigid segment was recorded as the largest market share in the liquid packaging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rigid packaging is due to the presence of hard plastics and other materials, rigid packing gives an impression of quality to drive the market growth.
Liquid Packaging Market - By Process:
• Aseptic Liquid Packaging
• Blow Molding
• Others
Based on the process: The Aseptic liquid packaging held the largest market share in the liquid packaging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. In aseptic liquid packaging, the food pharmaceutical, and other contents are separately packed and therefore is extremely important in the liquid packaging market.
Liquid Packaging Market - By Packaging Material:
• Resin (Polyethylene (PE) (LDPE, HDPE, and Others)
• Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Others)
• Glass
• Paper
• Others
Based on the packaging material: Resin held the largest market share in the liquid packaging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is expected to increase the use of plastic packaging in personal care industries, food, beverage, and pharmaceutical.
Liquid Packaging Market - By End-User:
• Food & Beverage
• Pharmaceutical, Beauty & Personal Care
• Household Care
• Others
Based on the end-user: Food and Beverage held the largest market share in the liquid packaging market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Liquid packaging plays a crucial role in food and beverage it protects the food quality and reduces the need for preservatives to be added to the food and beverages to drive market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle east and Africa
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the liquid packaging market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a presence of countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea. The Asia Pacific demand for FMGC products and packaged beverages and coupled with the cutting-edge technologies increase the market growth. China is the largest consumer market for food and beverage products to drive the market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the liquid packaging market.
Latest Industry Developments:
Major players in the market are adopting various business strategies such as new product launches, to expand their product portfolio and enhance their market position. For instance, in September 2018, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. launched NSATOM, an aseptic filling system for paper packaging. This novel system supports the packaging of beverages with particles, long fibers, and high viscosity.
In February 2020, Liquibox acquired DS Smith plc’s plastic division to strengthen the flexible packaging and dispensers business. This has also expanded the range of bags, films, and dispensing fitments to global customers
In November 2020, Tetra Pak announced its acquisition of team device development and manufacturing operations from a Swiss technology firm Comet AG. The acquisition would consolidate the manufacturing capabilities in Comet with Tetra Pak’s trusted team development and application engineering for food packaging.
In May 2020, Berry Global, Inc. announced its collaboration with Mondelēz International to supply packaging containing recycled plastic. The package contained plastic material recovered using advanced recycling technology from Berry’s partnership with SABIC, which was announced earlier the same year.
