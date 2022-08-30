Fayette County, PA Online Sheriff Sale Auction Website Opens for Bidder Registration
Site Will Go Live September 1st; First Online Sale Scheduled for September 22ndUNIONTOWN, PA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fayette County’s online Sheriff Sale auction website, hosted by Realauction.com, will soon be open to the public. Interested bidders may register at https://fayette.pa.realforeclose.com/ beginning September 1st. Moving online will open the sale up to a larger audience of bidders, allow the sale to be held without large public gatherings, and save time and money over traditional live sales. The first Online Sheriff Sale for Fayette County, PA will be held on September 22nd at 2pm EST.
In order to participate, all bidders must complete the online bidder registration and place a deposit equal to 10% of their total estimated high bid to be held in escrow. Please see the auction website for important deposit payment deadlines. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable & can be refunded if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Assessment and Tax Claim Office.
Free bidder training classes will be held via webinar on August 30th at 10:00 AM and September 13th at 2:00 PM EST. Attendance is by registration only. To register, please contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325.
For more information on Realauction.com, please see below.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 450 counties in 14 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Columbus, OH; Denver, CO; and Baltimore, MD. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
