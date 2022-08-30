Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,111 in the last 365 days.

Fayette County, PA Online Sheriff Sale Auction Website Opens for Bidder Registration

Site Will Go Live September 1st; First Online Sale Scheduled for September 22nd

UNIONTOWN, PA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fayette County’s online Sheriff Sale auction website, hosted by Realauction.com, will soon be open to the public. Interested bidders may register at https://fayette.pa.realforeclose.com/ beginning September 1st. Moving online will open the sale up to a larger audience of bidders, allow the sale to be held without large public gatherings, and save time and money over traditional live sales. The first Online Sheriff Sale for Fayette County, PA will be held on September 22nd at 2pm EST.

In order to participate, all bidders must complete the online bidder registration and place a deposit equal to 10% of their total estimated high bid to be held in escrow. Please see the auction website for important deposit payment deadlines. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable & can be refunded if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Assessment and Tax Claim Office.

Free bidder training classes will be held via webinar on August 30th at 10:00 AM and September 13th at 2:00 PM EST. Attendance is by registration only. To register, please contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325.

For more information on Realauction.com, please see below.

About Realauction.com

Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 450 counties in 14 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Columbus, OH; Denver, CO; and Baltimore, MD. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.

Mia Ahmed
Realauction.com, LLC
+1 954-734-7400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Fayette County, PA Online Sheriff Sale Auction Website Opens for Bidder Registration

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.