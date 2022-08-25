ATTORNEY AND ENTREPRENEUR FREDERICK PENNEY RECEIVES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FROM GLOBAL WOMEN WEALTH WARRIORS
The honor came in recognition of his commitment to educating and empowering young leaders
I celebrate those women who are here and who inspire me as a person. A toast to Renee Knorr for holding another successful Women Wealth Warriors event.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney and entrepreneur Frederick Penney receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Global Women Wealth Warriors
— Frederick Penney
The honor came in recognition of his commitment to educating and empowering young leaders
Attorney and entrepreneur Frederick Penney was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th Annual Power to Soar Leadership Conference presented by the Global Women Wealth Warriors (GW3) at the Thompson Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta, Aug. 19-21. https://globalwomenwealthwarriors.com/ ; https://www.penneylawyers.com/
The three-day health, technology, and wealth symposium recognized leading women and men across a range of industries for their commitment to educating and empowering young leaders. Mr. Penney accepted his award alongside other entrepreneurs and philanthropists, including Glenn Lundy, Juanita Bonds, Rushia Brown, and Mohammed Younes Cherhabil. Mr. Penney also received a special recognition from the City of Atlanta. https://www.atlantaga.gov/
Mr. Penney stated, “I was thrilled when GW3’s founder Ms. Renee Knorr contacted my office about being honored by the Global Women Wealth Warriors and receiving special recognition from the City of Atlanta. Renee has built a wonderful group of powerful influential women across the globe who set a great example for both men and women—I was truly honored.”
The conference featured 100 influential men and 100 influential women as well as 30 speakers, including global award-winning founders; sought-after strategists; scientists; NFT and crypto experts; and marketing, branding, and sales experts. They shared insights into everything from computer technology to health to financial and personal success, both as speakers and while mingling with attendees.
As the concluding speaker of the conference, Mr. Penney talked about the importance of resisting the temptation to spend money on needless things when you are first building your business. He relayed that success is not a destination, but a journey, and that as such, the word “success” should be a verb, not a noun.
He shared how he, growing up as a country boy, learned to work hard and never give up, two lessons that helped him personally and financially succeed in life. Among other people, Mr. Penney attributed his success to the women in his life, including his mother, grandmothers, wife and daughters. Mr. Penney spoke about how he started his law firm 30 years ago at a time when few thought he could succeed. Still, he said, he decided to take the risk and open his own firm. He said he was determined to not let stumbling blocks stop him from succeeding as a lawyer and entrepreneur.
Mr. Penney and other award recipients were honored during the VIP recognition award dinner that wrapped up the conference. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Penney said, “I celebrate those women who are here and who inspire me as a person…A toast to Renee Knorr for holding another successful Women Wealth Warriors event.”
The next Global Women Wealth Warriors event is scheduled to take place in Dubai in January 2023.
About Global Women Wealth Warriors (GW#): Global Women Wealth Warriors is a powerful, successful movement fiercely dedicated to ensuring every woman and girl reaches her full potential. The mission of Global Women Wealth Warriors is to provide financial literacy, health, and wellness programs that allow families, especially women and girls, to live their dreams. With business coaching and education. GW3 aims to bridge the gap between financial literacy and health & wellness. Mentees are 12 to 22 years of age and aspire to get the most out of life. The organization was founded by Renee Knorr, an award-winning beauty and fashion social media expert who has been recognized as one of the most influential women in Georgia.
About Frederick W. Penney: Fred Penney, Injury Lawyer®, has the highest AVVO personal injury attorney rating of a 10 (“Superb Lawyer”). Rated an AV Preeminent Attorney by Martindale Hubbell, one of the most prestigious ratings system in the United States, Mr. Penney has achieved the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. Mr. Penney has also been rated AV Preeminent by the opinions of the members of the Judiciary. Frederick Penney has been appointed by the Placer County Court as a Settlement Conference Judge, better known as a Judge Pro-Tem. Mr. Penney performs this duty only on occasion. For over 30 years Mr. Penney and his firm, Penney & Associates, have handled many high profile and substantial injury cases including product liability, trucking accidents, escalator and elevator accidents, helicopter and plane accidents, boating accidents, among others.
Garrett Penney
Penney and Associates
+1 916-784-3566
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other