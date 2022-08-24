Submit Release
CBP at JFK Arrests Cocaine Smuggler

U. S. Customs and Border Protection Officers

JAMAICA, N.Y. — An arriving passenger at John F. Kennedy International Airport had his trip turned sour when U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized his potentially hallucinating whole milk.

On August 19, Mr. Anthony Xavier Nassy Tyrell, a United States citizen, arrived on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica.  CBP officers conducted a baggage exam or Mr. Tyrell’s luggage discovering eight bags of “Lasco Milk”. CBP officers escorted Mr. Tyrell to a private search room where the bags were examined revealing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Mr. Tyrell was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).  The weight of the cocaine seized was approximately 9 lbs. with an estimated street value of $150,000.

This translates to approximately 25,000 doses (100-200 mg.), a lethal dose of cocaine is roughly one to three grams, so the amount seized by CBP and kept out of our neighborhoods would be roughly 2,000 lethal doses.

“The smuggling of illicit drugs poses a significant threat to our nation, and CBP is determined to keep these drugs off our streets.” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.  “As America’s unified border security agency, our employees are dedicated to working with our law enforcement partners to protect the public from these substances.”

Mr. Tyrell now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

All defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

