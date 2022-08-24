Submit Release
Five Months of a Humanitarian Truce in Ethiopia

We are concerned by reports of renewed hostilities in Ethiopia.  We call on the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to redouble efforts to advance talks to achieve a durable ceasefire without preconditions and ultimately bring a permanent end to the conflict.

Over the past five months, the March 24 humanitarian truce declared by the Government of Ethiopia and reciprocated by the TPLF reduced violence and cleared the way for delivery of humanitarian assistance in the Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions of Ethiopia.  Respect for this truce over the past five months has saved countless lives and enabled assistance to reach tens of thousands.  Recent provocations on the battlefield, bellicose rhetoric, and the lack of a durable ceasefire now threaten this progress.  They also delay the establishment of an inclusive political process to achieve progress towards common security and prosperity for all Ethiopians.  A return to active conflict would result in widespread suffering, human rights abuses, and further economic hardships, while playing into the hands of those that seek to undermine Ethiopia’s peace and security.

We note the Government of Ethiopia’s establishment of a negotiating team and its stated willingness to go to talks.  We ask all parties to respect the provision of food and fuel by humanitarian actors and refrain from militarizing humanitarian relief and to work towards restoration of basic services for those in need.

The United States remains fully committed to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia and seeks peace and stability in Ethiopia.  We stand ready to work with all Ethiopians to navigate the full range of challenges the country faces, which include overcoming an historic drought and promoting regional security.  The United States is the largest contributor of humanitarian assistance, reflecting our commitment to reach all regions and people of Ethiopia in need.  Last year, the United States provided nearly $1.2 billion in development and humanitarian support for the Ethiopian people, including not only northern Ethiopia but every corner of the country, in support of drought relief, food security, peace-building, health, education, technology transfers, and training.

