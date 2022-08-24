Global Surgical Nonprofit Operation Smile Offers Breastfeeding Education and Training for Mothers Around the World

Operation Smile Spreads Information on Nutrition and Breastfeeding Programs During National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, an initiative to spread the word about the benefits of breastfeeding and to teach the public how they can support mothers in helping their children achieve optimal health.

Global surgical nonprofit Operation Smile goes beyond providing free cleft lip and cleft palate procedures to people living under-resourced communities. The organization also conducts comprehensive care programs and operates year-round care centers in many of the countries where it works around the world. Through these programs, patients can receive dental care, speech therapy, nutritional support, psychosocial care and other treatments that give them the best possible surgical outcomes as well as improved health and well-being for the long term.

A major obstacle that Operation Smile medical volunteers encounter when treating patients in low- and middle- income countries is the malnutrition of infants with cleft conditions. When breastfeeding is the primary option to feed a child, the aid of a nutritional expert is often necessary to ensure the child's survival and/or adequate health prior to surgery.

If an infant is unable to latch to their mother's breast because of their cleft condition, there may be few or no alternatives for nourishment. The formation of an infant's mouth is crucial to achieving a successful latch, so babies with cleft conditions are often unable to create adequate suction between their mouths and their mother' breast.

"To receive surgery, you need to be at a healthy nutritional status. At Operation Smile, we have very high standards around who is cleared for surgery. All of our patients are candidates but being cleared for surgery is a very different topic," says Charlotte Steppling, Operation Smile's director of nonsurgical programs who oversees implementing nutrition and breastfeeding programs that ensure each patient and their mothers receive the possible best care prior to cleft surgery.

"Then you have babies who're having challenges latching or mothers who are having challenges breastfeeding," Charlotte adds. "That's where Operation Smile is focusing on prioritizing mother's milk as the first intervention. Mother's milk is free and full of nutrients, so if we can somehow get mother's milk to the baby, then that is the best option."

Operation Smile's breastfeeding support may also involve offering therapeutic and supplementary milks and foods to patients and their parents. However, individual and group caregiver education and support are at the core of Operation Smile nutrition programs. It is estimated that for every malnourished infant or child seen by Operation Smile, there are likely five others who have not been identified. To ensure each patient receives proper treatment, an initial triage protocol is implemented called the Operation Smile Nutrition Care Model. Patients first go through a nutrition screening before receiving an assessment, prescription and follow-up.

In the U.S., Operation Smile works to spread information about its nutrition and breastfeeding programs through their devoted and passionate development directors. Based out of Charleston, South Carolina, Colleen Kenny, Operation Smile's newest development director in the Southeast Region, speaks on her experience working with the nonprofit:

"Operation Smile has provided so many patients and families with a pathway for hope and long-term sustainable health and happiness," Colleen states. "Operation Smile honors the belief that anyone born with a cleft condition deserves safe, effective and timely surgery and comprehensive care."

Colleen's work with Operation Smile has had a tremendous impact on the communities she serves and getting to hear from passionate supporters is a deeply rewarding part of her job. Colleen takes pride in helping make the world a better place through getting necessary information such as breastfeeding awareness in the hands of philanthropists and changemakers who have the capability to expand the reach and impact of Operation Smile.

Operation Smile is also working to spread breastfeeding awareness and information on its nutrition programs to changemakers in the western U.S. through its development director in the Intermountain Region, Dave Nichols. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Dave has over 20 years of experience building strong community relationships within profit and non-profit sectors.

"Children are our greatest hope, our future. They look to us to advocate and take actions in their best interest," says Dave. "Improving our awareness of children's rights and general welfare can only lead to a better future for all. Beyond these children's well-being, we know that we also have profound impacts on their physical health and often their very survival into adulthood."

To learn more about Operation Smile's nutrition and breastfeeding programs, visit https://www.operationsmile.org/story/ensuring-healthier-lives-through-nutrition-qa-charlotte-steppling

