Patterson Companies Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, September 1, 2022

Patterson Companies PDCO today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The company's earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Thursday, September 1, 2022 through 10 p.m. CT (11 p.m. ET) on Thursday, September 7, 2022. Interested persons may dial (800) 770-2030 and enter Conference ID 71954 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. PDCO connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005761/en/

