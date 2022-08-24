24-hour Tourism Hotline remains in operation “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tours are suspended

Submit Release
MACAU, August 24 - While typhoon signal No. 8 or above is in force, the 24-hour Tourism Hotline (2833 3000) of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) remains in operation round the clock. By mobile text message, the Office notifies Macao residents in the Mainland and visitors in Macao about typhoon signal No. 8. Relevant weather news is posted on MGTO’s website and platforms on social media.

During the time when typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted, MGTO suspends the operations of its Tourist Information counters while the Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building are closed temporarily. The “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tours are suspended as well.

