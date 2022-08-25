MACAU, August 24 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-25 04:05

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Low "orange" Storm Surge Warning In effect "red" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low

Typhoon “Ma-on” is expected to approach the western coast of Guangdong quickly, will be closest to Macau in the next few hours. It may intensify nearshore and pose considerable threat to Macao.

Under the influence of its outer rainband, the local winds will maintain force of 8 - 9 with strong gust and ocassional thundery showers early morning to morning.

On the other hand, the astronomical tide is at a high level these few days. Under the combined influence of the storm surge and rain, the current tide level is about 1 m higher than normal. The inner harbor area is expected to have flooding in a short period of time. Obvious Flooding is expected to occur in low-lying and coastal areas in the early morning, flooding levels may reach 0.8-1.2 meters. The public is advised to take precautions against wind and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.