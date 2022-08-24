Dave Henderson Joins FEUSA Board; Skip Fox Named Treasurer of FEUSA & PATG

Family Business Owner Saw Benefits of Capital Hill Work ‘Up Close’; Fox, Former Adjunct Professor and Estate Tax Lecturer, Moves into Key Roles

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- David W. Henderson, President & CEO, Cilker Henderson Properties, has joined Family Enterprise USA as a new member of its Board of Directors, while at the same time tax expert and university lecturer, Skip Fox, was named Treasurer and Assistant Secretary for both Family Enterprise USA and its sister organization, Policy and Taxation Group.Henderson is president and chief executive officer of Cilker Henderson Properties, operating 400,000 sq. ft. of medical buildings serving 200 physicians, 4,000 patients daily, and a center for integrated cancer care.Henderson has served on Director and Advisory Boards of the Stroke Awareness Foundation, the Health Trust, the American Cancer Society, Wells Fargo Bank, and several family foundations. He is one of the founders of Cancer CAREpoint, a nonprofit that provides support services to cancer patients, their families, and caregivers.“We are delighted to have Dave join our board of directors,” said Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA. “He sees how we work and the difference we can make for family businesses. His experience in technology, healthcare, and real estate will bring new insights to our organization.”Henderson grew up in the Philadelphia area and earned a business degree from Pennsylvania State University. Prior to joining Cilker Henderson Properties (formerly Samaritan Medical Center), a family-owned business in 1988, he worked in the electronics industry in Philadelphia, San Jose, Salt Lake City and Chicago.“This summer I saw firsthand how Family Enterprise USA positively impacts legislation that may hurt family businesses across the country,” Henderson said upon joining the board. “I am happy to know this organization is fighting for family businesses. I am so pleased to be part of it.”Former McGuire Woods Tax Expert Skip Fox Named Treasurer, Assistant SecretaryTax expert Skip Fox has joined both Family Enterprise USA and its sister organization, Policy and Taxation Group as its new Treasurer and Assistant Secretary.Fox is a retired partner at McGuire Woods LLP, where he served as chair of the firm’s Tax and Employee Benefits Department and Private Wealth Services Group. Fox was on the faculty of the American Bankers Association’s National Trust Schools from 1987 to 2021. He was an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University School of Law from 1983 to 2005 and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Virginia School of Law from 2006 to 2021.“Skip is one of the most knowledgeable experts on tax and estate planning that I know,” said Soldano, in announcing his appointments. “His insights on critical taxation legislation and how that affects family businesses will be a great advantage for our organization, and our members. We are deeply happy to have him working with us,” Soldano said.Prior to retirement from law practice, Fox spoke extensively around the country on estate planning topics and was the co-presenter for over twenty years of the monthly teleconference series on estate planning and fiduciary law issues sponsored by the American Bankers Association. He also acted as the general counsel for Policy and Taxation Group (and its predecessors) for 30 years and was the counsel for Family Enterprise USA for the last several years.“I look forward to continue working with both groups in a different capacity and bringing my experience to bear on the important issues facing family businesses across the country,” said Fox on the appointments. “Tax policies are the most critical concerns families are facing for their legacy businesses and for today’s competitive market,” he said. “I look forward to contributing to the great work these two groups are doing on behalf of multi-generational family businesses.”Fox has contributed articles to numerous publications and is the author or co-author of seven books on estate planning topics. He is a Fellow and Past President of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Fox received his A.B. from Princeton, his M.A. from Yale, and his J.D. from the University of Virginia.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. Family foundations can donate.