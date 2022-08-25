At back-to-school event, The Foundation for a Drug-Free World warns students about the dangers of drugs
After receiving free back-to-school backpacks parents and children lined up at the Drug-Free World booth to get common sense drug education materials.
Drug-Free World volunteer Cynthia McIver explains how Drug-Free World materials educate parents as well as kids with information to help them make educated decisions about drugs.
Kids are excited to receive free backpacks filled with school supplies and get drug education materials which arm them with tools against dangerous drugs.
Drug-Free World is providing families with vital information to help safeguard them from the real dangers of drugs.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World participated in a back-to-school event organized by Washington, DC’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. At the community event, children were given free backpacks full of school supplies to help them start the school year well prepared. Part of that preparation was booklets and information about the dangers of various drugs.
— Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC Chapter
Children are the main focus for drug education because many studies reported on by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) show that among those admitted for substance abuse treatment as adults, 74 percent began substance use at the age of 17 or younger, while one-third began between 15 and 17 years of age. Disturbing data shows that 29.7 percent began abusing drugs or alcohol between 12 and 14 with 10.2 percent starting at 11 or even younger. This shows the importance of drug education and awareness training for increasingly younger ages.
Drug education and knowledge of the dangers of drugs have been shown in long-term studies to decrease drug usage. These statistics have motivated volunteers to work with youth and educate them on the dangers of various drugs. At the event sponsored by the mayor’s office, drug information was gotten out to numerous grade school and middle school children who each received a free backpack filled with school supplies and then visited the Drug-Free World booth and picked up booklets on specific drugs they were interested in knowing more about. The most common drugs that kids are aware of and want information about are marijuana, synthetic drugs, and alcohol.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (DFW), has been a participant in educational activities around the Washington, DC, area including National Night Out events in the various police districts in Washington, DC, and Beat the Streets events partnering with the DC Police throughout the city on a weekly basis.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs booklets on synthetics, marijuana, painkillers, prescription drugs, cocaine, heroin, and other drugs were free for the taking, while the foundation's volunteers helped answer questions about various drugs and how to avoid false information from drug dealers. Children often hear about the “benefits” of drugs from drug dealers or friends pushing them to try certain drugs. But former drug dealers admit drug dealers will say anything to get sales.
Thalia Ghiglia, Faith Liaison to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC Chapter, said, “Drug-Free World is providing families with vital information to help safeguard them from the real dangers of drugs. We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide families with potentially life saving materials.”
Used widely by DC Prevention Centers (a DC Department of Behavioral Health initiative), local churches, re-entry programs, government agencies and nonprofit organizations, the Truth About Drugs materials empower youth and adults with the facts so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug addiction.
The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs program, which is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention campaigns.
Drug-Free World offers all its educational materials for free, as well as free courses on these materials. Materials can be ordered or downloaded from www.drugfreeworld.org.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages. The free online courses help in learning about specific drugs and how to talk about them with friends and family.
Thalia Ghiglia
Drug-Free World
+1 202-667-6404
email us here