Step Up to Quality Celebrates 8 Years

Step Up to Quality is now eight years old!

We celebrated our anniversary in July and recently released our annual report. The best news is that we are continuing to grow.

We’re nearly at the 700-participating-providers mark! Which leads us to our most meaningful statistic: nearly 38,000 children have been educated and cared for by a Step Up to Quality-rated program in Nebraska.

Read more about our impact in our annual report.

Despite the challenges that the pandemic continues to bring, early childhood education providers all across the state have quite literally stepped up and shown their commitment to continuous quality improvement by participating in Step Up to Quality. We’re so proud of each and every one of them.

Quality improvement continues to be something we take seriously as a team, too. We have some exciting announcements related to how we are improving the quality of the Step Up to Quality process, so be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information about these changes.

Here’s to more growth, high-quality care and healthy children who love learning!

