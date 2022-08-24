Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,852 in the last 365 days.

Step Up to Quality Celebrates 8 Years

Step Up to Quality Celebrates 8 Years

Step Up to Quality is now eight years old!

We celebrated our anniversary in July and recently released our annual report. The best news is that we are continuing to grow.

We’re nearly at the 700-participating-providers mark! Which leads us to our most meaningful statistic: nearly 38,000 children have been educated and cared for by a Step Up to Quality-rated program in Nebraska.

Read more about our impact in our annual report.

Despite the challenges that the pandemic continues to bring, early childhood education providers all across the state have quite literally stepped up and shown their commitment to continuous quality improvement by participating in Step Up to Quality. We’re so proud of each and every one of them.

Quality improvement continues to be something we take seriously as a team, too. We have some exciting announcements related to how we are improving the quality of the Step Up to Quality process, so be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information about these changes.

Here’s to more growth, high-quality care and healthy children who love learning!


Share this story:


You just read:

Step Up to Quality Celebrates 8 Years

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.