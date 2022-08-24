Scientology in Spain will deliver on 23 September the IX edition of the Religious Freedom Awards

La Tizona, Spanish El Cid's sword replica, awarded every year with teh engraved name of tthe awardee Religious Freedom Awards "Tizona" sword 2021

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology of Spain and the MEJORA Foundation—Foundation for the Improvement of Life, Culture and Society— have just announced the celebration of the upcoming 9th edition of the Religious Freedom Awards.

The Foundation for the Improvement of Life, Culture and Society, in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations since 2019, and founded by the Church of Scientology in 2015, will be in charge of presenting these pioneering awards in Spain, which have now reached their 9th edition.

Ivan Arjona-Pelado, President of the Church of Scientology European Office for Public Affairs and Human Rights, will host this ceremony in September 23rd 2022, near the Spanish Parliament, at the headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Spain that was inaugurated by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

The awards ceremony, organised by the Church of Scientology Fundacion MEJORA, will be held in person and via streaming and will be attended by experts and professors in religious freedom, as well as high ranking officials of the public administration.

Last year, in an event where the Spain Prime Minister’s Office Director of Religious Freedom congratulated the Church and the initiative, it was three women who got the award Ms. Zoila Combalía, Ms. Mercedes Vidal and Ms. Isabel Cano (all three top experts on Freedom of Religion or Belief) and they have proposed the candidates (2 each) and the Board of Trustees of the Foundation will study who of the candidates will receive the already famous replica of La Tizona, the sword of the legendary Spanish hero El Cid. Long a symbol of the honor and dignity of the knight who defends light against darkness, representing the virtues of common sense, strength, moderation, and justice.

The ceremony this year will be preceded by an introduction to the interactions that L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, had in Spain, which will be delivered by a high ranking official of the Church in Europe who will specifically for this occasion.

From its beginnings, the Church of Scientology has recognized that freedom of religion is a fundamental human right. In a world where conflicts are often traceable to intolerance of others’ religious beliefs and practices, the Church has, for more than 50 years, made the preservation of religious liberty an overriding concern.

The Church publishes this blog to help create a better understanding of the freedom of religion and belief and provide news on religious freedom and issues affecting this freedom around the world.

The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion's ecclesiastical leader.



Last year's event of the awards (2021)