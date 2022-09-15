Maven Collective Marketing Wins The Silver Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award for B2B Website

Maven Collective Marketing - B2B Marketing Agency - Summit Creative Award Winner

The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards awards Maven Collective Marketing Silver for the launch of the 'Work Made Simple' B2B Website.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing is elated to be the Silver Winner of the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards for their work on Orchestry’s informative and unique B2B website. The Maven Collective Marketing team was honored to receive the award in the mail in January of this year.

The prestigious Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award has recognized Maven Collective Marketing as the Silver Winner of the Website Category for their excellent work creating an intuitive website for Orchestry Software.

Orchestry Software (https://orchestry.com/), a SaaS start-up, is a complete adoption, change management, governance, provisioning, and lifecycle management platform, launched to make work simple in Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and across Microsoft 365.

Maven Collective Marketing in collaboration with Etude.Digital strategized the inauguration of its new platform supplemented with the launch of the Orchestry brand, website, and position in the software sector. Maven Collective Marketing assembled the Orchestry website with design and development support from Etude.Digital. The mission for both, Maven Collective and Etude.Digital was to weave Orchestry’s ‘WORK MADE SIMPLE’ motto into the brand message and website, which they delivered to fruition. By building a full search engine optimized and engaging website Maven Collective Marketing generated both upfront and long-term measurable ROI for Orchestry with a strong online presence

“We are thrilled to have received the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award for our work with Orchestry. This honor recognizes the Mavens' diligent and devoted work to produce measurable outcomes with every project we embark upon. This achievement in collaboration with our partners at Etude.Digital makes for an all more gratifying endeavor,” shares Erica Hakonson, Principal of Maven Collective Marketing.

The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award addresses a prevalent need in the marketing and advertising industry: to recognize the contribution of outcomes and the accomplishment of the marketers’ business goals. The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award differs from other award programs in that it emphasizes that the goal of marketing communications is to influence and lead the audience's knowledge, attitudes, or beliefs.

“Marrying creativity and effectiveness can be a difficult task, so winning a Summit MEA is a significant achievement,” said Jocelyn Luciano, Executive Director for the Summit Awards, “the combination of experienced judges and our tough criteria ensures that only deserving submissions receive Summit MEA recognition.”

Last year's Board of Judges consisted of knowledgeable industry leaders committed to advancing excellence in the field of communications. With over 1,900 entries from all around the world, just 7% of the entries were rewarded, and only 3% of the entries were awarded silver prizes. The Website category Silver Winner is Maven Collective Marketing. This coveted award from the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards has set a new bar for Maven Collective Marketing in offering expertise that produces measurable outcomes for numerous SaaS and Microsoft Partner clients.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing is the Microsoft Partner Marketing agency. For more than a decade, Maven Collective Marketing has worked with SaaS and software services clients, including the Microsoft Corporation and numerous Microsoft Partners organizations, to evolve their digital marketing practices to compete and thrive in the oversaturated marketplace of software sameness.

If you are a Microsoft CSP, Microsoft ISV, Microsoft MSP and/or Microsoft Resellers interested in partnering with an award-winning B2B marketing agency that not only delivers measurable digital marketing results, but also can help you leverage the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure to your business and solutions, look no further.

