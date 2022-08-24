Read more about ICYMI: Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp Celebrate Record Jobs and Investment Across Georgia

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are celebrating Georgia setting new economic records while they continue supporting opportunity and prosperity for all Georgians. From a chart-topping year for film and television production to the most investment and jobs in state history, the month of August has been filled with historic announcements as Georgia's strong economy shows no signs of slowing down.

On Monday, August 1st, Governor Kemp celebrated the continued success of the film and television industry in Georgia and announced the industry brought a jaw dropping $4.4 billion to the state. This growth allows not only prosperity for filmmakers, but for studios, local business, and talent located in Georgia. A full list of Georgia-lensed productions can be found here.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, the Governor and First Lady announced a partnership with the Department of Human Services (DHS) to help recruit more foster parents around the state and ensure retention. With the help of DHS Commissioner Candice Broce, this statewide marketing campaign will begin this month.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Governor Kemp extended the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax to alleviate pressure on Georgians created by inflation. In an effort to ease supply chain issues and the strain caused by increased prices, the Governor has extended this suspension until mid-September to provide much needed relief to the state.

Also on the 3rd, the Governor appointed William "Bill" Hamrick to serve as the State-wide Business Court judge. This specific court focuses on complex commercial cases and promotes responsiveness and efficiency. Judge Hamrick's appointment will help keep the Peach State No.1 for business.

Later on Wednesday, Governor Kemp and First Lady Kemp spent the afternoon with Extra Special People, Inc. (ESP), enjoying an afternoon of baseball and good times. These wonderful young Georgians are an inspiration with their joy for life. Photos from the visit can be found here.

That same day, the Governor was in Athens to deliver an address applauding Georgia's tourism industry in front of over 400 tourism industry professionals from around the state. The conference highlighted Georgia's maintenance of a No. 5 market share rank as well as the $64.5 billion economic impact the state generated purely from tourism.

On Thursday, August 4th, Governor Kemp, in collaboration with other GOP Governors, released a united statement in response to the reckless tax and spending bill passed by Democrats. The Governors of Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming will work to provide relief to their constituents as inflation continues to climb at a historical high.

Additionally, on August 4th, the Governor announced that AFB International, a global manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus, Georgia, creating more than 100 new jobs in the next five years.

Also on the 4th, the Governor announced that July Net Tax Revenues are up 2.5 percent as nearly $2.21 billion was collected in the first month of FY 2023.

On Monday, August 8th, the Governor announced the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program would award more than $800,000 will for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Pilot Program to assist students whose education and opportunities were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will award 500 current Dual-Enrollment High School students across 10 Georgia College and Career Academy sites grants to cover the cost of achieving a Nurse Aid Technical College Certificate (TCC). Additionally, half of those students will be able to acquire an additional Geriatric Care TCC. The program allows students to graduate on time and pursue their career path.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Governor Kemp announced, in partnership with the University System of Georgia (USG) and Chancellor Sonny Perdue, the creation of a statewide career planning resource platform to assist students and alumni whose education and career opportunities have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through an award of $650,000 to the University System of Georgia from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, all 26 public institutions across the state will allow students to locate career opportunities as well as resources to support their success.

Wednesday, August 10th, was a monumental day for Georgia as Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, joined by members of the Georgia House of Representatives, the Georgia Senate, Consuls General, and business and agency leaders from across the state, celebrated Georgia's best economic development year yet. The Governor highlighted some of the state's record breaking accomplishments including the creation of 51,132 jobs, $21.2B in investments, $8 billion in foreign direct investment, and 358 projects. The state's standing records for investment and job creation were surpassed by 94 and 53 percent, respectively. Governor Kemp additionally highlighted 85 percent of investment and 62 percent of jobs were located outside of metro Atlanta, reinforcing the fact this growth is a win for the entire state. Photos from this exciting event can be found here, and the full ceremony can be found here.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a global professional food service provider, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will create 213 new jobs and handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, fast-moving full case quantities, and many other industrial products.

On Thursday, August 11th, Duluth Trading joined in expanding to Georgia. Governor Kemp announced Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville creating hundreds of new jobs. The investment brings $53 million into Bartow County.

To finish out the week, on Friday, August 12th, Governor Kemp announced a new grant program to expand internet access. The program will be funded with a $240 million grant and will focus on access in rural Georgia. By the end of this year, the Governor's administration will have contributed almost $1 billion towards broadband access.

On Saturday, August 13th, Governor and First Lady Kemp celebrated the 40th anniversary of Georgia company burton + BURTON, a pioneer in offering balloons, decor, and related accessories. This wonderful event served as a reminder Georgia is committed to not just new investments, but the growth of current companies and their prosperity within their communities.

Monday, August 15, started with Governor Kemp dedicating more than $1 billion for the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees' assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This new assistance will aid Georgians impacted by COVID and inflation caused by the Biden administration.

Later on Monday, the Governor appointed Michael "Mike" Register to serve as the new director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register previously served as director of public safety and chief of police for Cobb and the chief of police for Clayton County. His history as a public servant and a strong advocate for the safety of citizens around the state cemented him as a solid choice to lead the GBI and continue keeping Georgians safe.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Governor Kemp announced that YKK AP America Inc (YKK AP), a technology-oriented manufacturer of commercial façade systems and residential windows and doors, would be expanding with a new manufacturing facility and additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The new facility will create 100 new jobs in addition to the 250 jobs YKK AP currently supports in Macon, Georgia.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp joined Mayor Andre Dickens, the Atlanta Sports Council, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and representatives from AMBSE to welcome the College Football National Championship back to Georgia in 2025. Atlanta will become the first city to host two CFB championship games. The Governor boldly predicted the Georgia Bulldogs would return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025 and celebrate their fourth straight national title.

On Thursday, August 18th, Governor Kemp announced that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, LLC., will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. This newly formed international partnership will create 104 jobs in Stephens County and bring more than $37 million to the state. As the electric age nears, partnerships like this one show that Georgia continues to lead the nation in attracting evolving industries.

Later on Thursday, Governor Kemp pledged his support for a waiver request to get Coach Erk Russell of Georgia Southern's and the University of Georgia's football programs into the College Football Hall of Fame. The Governor is proud to offer his endorsement of the effort to get this Georgia sports legend into the Hall of Fame, which the Peach State is proud to play host to.

On Friday, August 19th, the Governor and First Lady partnered with the Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook to encourage state residents to join a new community outreach network. This partnership allows churches, groups, and community to serve through a platform called CarePortal. The new network is a mobile based platform where Georgians can donate either money or time to aid vulnerable children statewide. In a continuous goal to support and value life at all stages, Governor Kemp and the First lady add this to their efforts to support and empower women around the state.

Read Governor Kemp's op-ed on how Georgia is built on a solid foundation to weather the economic storm ahead.