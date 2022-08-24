Surgical Lights Market 2022 Driven by rise in surgical procedures and increase in global geriatric population

Surgical lights Market

Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Significant surge in the number of hospitals and clinics across the globe is the major factor that drives the market growth. In addition, rise in number of surgical procedures contributes to the market growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Lights Market by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the global surgical lights market size is expected to reach $3,838 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.



Download Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6441

By type, the halogen segment accounted for the majority of market share in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the near future, owing to its easy and wide availability. In addition, halogen lighting has been considered as the gold standard for medical facilities and operating rooms. However, LED lights segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the cardiac surgery segment dominated the surgical lights market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in incidence of cardiovascular disorder across the globe. For instance, according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, in the U.S. One person dies every 37 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease and around 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year.

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the halogen segment accounted for the highest market share of 55% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 36% in 2018.

By application, gynecological surgery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as STERIS plc., A-dec Inc., BihlerMED, CV Medical, Skytron, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services, and S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG are provided in this report.

The major factors that drive the surgical lights market include increase in number of hospitals across the globe, surge in disorders, rise in surgical procedures, and increase in global geriatric population. Further, rise in product availability, significant surge in demand for well-equipped surgical lights for better & enhanced visibility and accessibility of healthcare facilities, and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the developed economies boost the growth of the surgical lights market.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

What are the Key Industry Leaders opinion for the surgical lights market?

The adoption of surgical lights is expected to increase due to considerable increase in surgical processes across the globe.

What are the key trends in the surgical lights market report

Introduction of LED lights to optimize and focus the intensity of light.

What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?

Emerging countries of Asia-Pacific region are growing at a growth% of 5.3%. China, Australia, are expected grow at a CAGR of 5.5% and 4.6% respectively.



Get 20% Free Customization In This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6441

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan surgical lights market

South Korea surgical lights market

Singaporesurgical lights market

China surgical lights market

Indonesia surgical lights market

Australia surgical lights market

Taiwan surgical lights market

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Medication Management Market

Medical Radiation Shielding Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.