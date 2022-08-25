Robot Feelings: Early Access Mint August 29, 2022
Following the successful release of Mixtapes, Robot Feelings offers early access minting to Mixtape NFT holders.CHANDLER, AZ, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandoval Agency continues to inspire newcomers to join the NFT space by offering a safe place to learn, grow, and experience community in the Robot Feeling universe. The first step in this journey was the release of 10,000 Mixtapes which minted out in less than 45 minutes. Mixtapes continue to spread around the globe as they are shared on social media, gifted to friends, and appreciated as the works of art they are.
Robot Feelings will be minted in a multi-phase approach. Phase 1 begins August 29 when Mixtape holders and the “Botlist” (aka allow list) can mint Robot Feelings. Phase 2 will open the Robot Feelings universe to the public on August 30.
Building community is one of the core initiatives of Sandoval Agency. This extends into the NFT space through granting special access and perks to Robot Feelings and Mixtape NFT holders including:
- Invitations to ongoing community involvement projects such as Robot Feelings theatrical productions, IRL community events, and more.
- Tier 1 access to future drops and exclusive merchandise.
- Robot Feelings NFT holders will have producer credits for future Film3 and tv series productions.
Further proof of their commitment to community is their decision to be fully doxxed in the NFT space. Sandoval Agency demonstrates their determination to see Robot Feelings thrive through transparency and resourcefulness. They use the ingenuity and know-how of their team of entrepreneurs, artists, developers, and creatives in the business industry to bring their goals to fulfillment through the creation of the Robot Feelings universe.
You can gain access to this community by purchasing Mixtapes on OpenSea to begin your journey in the Robot Feelings universe.
Follow Robot Feelings on Twitter, Instagram, or Discord to stay updated on launch dates and community events. More information can be found at robotfeelings.io
Robot Feelings is a 10101 generative NFT collection living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each robot is unique and generated from over 300 traits and 8 feelings. Robot Feelings is more than an NFT collection. It’s a dream to be something bigger than that. It’s a brand that brings value to the community. A plan to build for the long term. An alternate universe. An animated series. A comic book. It’s whatever we want it to be. You are invited to follow along the journey of bringing Robot Feelings to life.
Sandoval Agency is home to the creators behind Robot Feelings. They are a full service digital marketing agency that works on book releases, movie premieres, company rebranding, and more. In an industry that thrives on secrecy, they choose to be fully doxxed. They want the Robot Feelings community to know they are fully committed to this project and have every intention of seeing it thrive. Learn more about Sandoval Agency at https://www.sandovalagency.com/.
