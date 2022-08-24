Submit Release
Leftover controlled hunt tags available Thursday, Aug. 25

Over 400 deer tags and 200 elk tags not issued during the recent second controlled hunt drawing for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear and swan will go on sale first come, first served on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. MDT.

See full list of available leftover tags

Leftover tags will be available for purchase at Fish and Game offices and license vendors, online, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

