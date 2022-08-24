Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,044 in the last 365 days.

Baum Hedlund Attorneys Featured in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023

collage of lawyers from Baum Hedlund

Baum Hedlund lawyers honored in 2023

Baum Hedlund Gardasil Trial Lawyers

Baum Hedlund Trial Lawyers

Ten lawyers from Baum Hedlund have earned recognition in the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™.

The Best Lawyers in America® comprises the best legal talent in the world, case closed and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ includes the most elite rising talent in the country.”
— Best Lawyers®
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten lawyers from Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman have earned recognition in the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America®, “the best legal talent in the world, case closed,” and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™, comprising the “most elite rising talent in the country,” according to Best Lawyers®.

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is a plaintiff’s law firm based in California with several satellite offices throughout the state and Washington, D.C. Since 1973, the firm has earned a reputation for breaking new ground, holding major corporations accountable, influencing public policy, and raising public awareness about important safety issues. Baum Hedlund attorneys have a proven track record of success vigorously litigating on behalf of clients in cases stemming from commercial transportation accidents, pharmaceutical drug and medical device product liability, mass torts (currently focusing on baby food-autism cases, Gardasil auto-immune injuries and Zantac cancer cases), and class actions.

Best Lawyers, which remains one of the country’s leading legal publications, was founded on the principle that the best lawyers know and recognize who the other best lawyers are in their location and practice area. Using an exhaustive peer review process in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers, only the top 5% of all practicing lawyers in the country are selected by their peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers.

Baum Hedlund attorneys honored in the Best Lawyers in America 2023 and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are listed below along with their practice areas and the year the attorney was first recognized. This year, the firm’s attorneys were recognized for their outstanding legal work in aviation law, consumer protection law, mass tort litigation / class actions, personal injury litigation, and product liability litigation.

Baum Hedlund Lawyers Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023

R. Brent Wisner – Greenbrae, California (2021)

• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michael L. Baum – Los Angeles, California (2016)

• Consumer Protection Law
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Bijan Esfandiari – Los Angeles, California (2022)

• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Ronald L. M. Goldman – Los Angeles, California (2013)

• Aviation Law
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Timothy A. Loranger – Los Angeles, California (2017)
• Aviation Law
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Clay Robbins – Los Angeles, California (2021)

• Aviation Law
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Baum Hedlund Lawyers Recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch (2023 Edition)

Monique Alarcon – Los Angeles, California (2023)

• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Pedram Esfandiary – Los Angeles, California (2021)

• Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Adam M. Foster – Los Angeles, California (2021)

• Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Helen E. Tokar – Los Angeles, California (2023)

• Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

About Baum Hedlund

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is an award-winning plaintiff’s law firm that has earned some of the largest verdicts and settlements in recent history. The firm’s attorneys have successfully represented thousands of clients across a broad range of practice areas.

In addition to recognition in Best Lawyers, Baum Hedlund and its attorneys have been honored with Law360’s Regional Powerhouse award and Product Liability Practice Group of the Year. The National Law Journal has twice awarded Baum Hedlund with Elite Trial Lawyers Trial Team of the Year and inducted the firm into the Verdicts Hall of Fame. Baum Hedlund is also listed in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” and has maintained an AV® preeminent peer-review rating by Martindale-Hubbell for decades.

# # #




Robin McCall
Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, PC
+ +1 3102073233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Baum Hedlund Attorneys Featured in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.