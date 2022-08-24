Baum Hedlund Attorneys Featured in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023
Ten lawyers from Baum Hedlund have earned recognition in the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™.
The Best Lawyers in America® comprises the best legal talent in the world, case closed and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ includes the most elite rising talent in the country.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten lawyers from Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman have earned recognition in the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America®, “the best legal talent in the world, case closed,” and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™, comprising the “most elite rising talent in the country,” according to Best Lawyers®.
Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is a plaintiff’s law firm based in California with several satellite offices throughout the state and Washington, D.C. Since 1973, the firm has earned a reputation for breaking new ground, holding major corporations accountable, influencing public policy, and raising public awareness about important safety issues. Baum Hedlund attorneys have a proven track record of success vigorously litigating on behalf of clients in cases stemming from commercial transportation accidents, pharmaceutical drug and medical device product liability, mass torts (currently focusing on baby food-autism cases, Gardasil auto-immune injuries and Zantac cancer cases), and class actions.
Best Lawyers, which remains one of the country’s leading legal publications, was founded on the principle that the best lawyers know and recognize who the other best lawyers are in their location and practice area. Using an exhaustive peer review process in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers, only the top 5% of all practicing lawyers in the country are selected by their peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers.
Baum Hedlund attorneys honored in the Best Lawyers in America 2023 and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are listed below along with their practice areas and the year the attorney was first recognized. This year, the firm’s attorneys were recognized for their outstanding legal work in aviation law, consumer protection law, mass tort litigation / class actions, personal injury litigation, and product liability litigation.
Baum Hedlund Lawyers Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023
R. Brent Wisner – Greenbrae, California (2021)
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Michael L. Baum – Los Angeles, California (2016)
• Consumer Protection Law
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Bijan Esfandiari – Los Angeles, California (2022)
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Ronald L. M. Goldman – Los Angeles, California (2013)
• Aviation Law
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Timothy A. Loranger – Los Angeles, California (2017)
• Aviation Law
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Clay Robbins – Los Angeles, California (2021)
• Aviation Law
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Baum Hedlund Lawyers Recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch (2023 Edition)
Monique Alarcon – Los Angeles, California (2023)
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Pedram Esfandiary – Los Angeles, California (2021)
• Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Adam M. Foster – Los Angeles, California (2021)
• Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Helen E. Tokar – Los Angeles, California (2023)
• Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
• Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
About Baum Hedlund
Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is an award-winning plaintiff’s law firm that has earned some of the largest verdicts and settlements in recent history. The firm’s attorneys have successfully represented thousands of clients across a broad range of practice areas.
In addition to recognition in Best Lawyers, Baum Hedlund and its attorneys have been honored with Law360’s Regional Powerhouse award and Product Liability Practice Group of the Year. The National Law Journal has twice awarded Baum Hedlund with Elite Trial Lawyers Trial Team of the Year and inducted the firm into the Verdicts Hall of Fame. Baum Hedlund is also listed in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” and has maintained an AV® preeminent peer-review rating by Martindale-Hubbell for decades.
