Giangle Lights Up Kickstarter to Make Renewable LED Home Lighting a Cost-Effective, Posh Sensory Experience
Portable Giangle automatic sensing lights make a space just bright enough to healthfully turn the dark into something soothing.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating the gentle hues of ambient light that takes cues from simply passing by, Giangle has made its way to Kickstarter. Created by Briteman, Giangle is a lighting system for the home that brings to mind a luxury hotel suite or low-light museum. Offering easy installation lighting that will light a hallway or a breezeway with just enough illumination to prove its point, the system throws in renewable energy, too. Sustainable, biodegradable, soothing, and simple. Now in the crowdfunding stage, all a healthy home LED system could ask is for supporters just as smart as it is.
With three options, the Freyr, the Sunna, and the Siv, Giangle bathes spaces indoors and outdoors in mild environmentally-friendly light. Using IoT Bluetooth connectivity with wireless 2.4g, the Freyr Sensor Night Light with Linkage Sensor is designed for long-distance lighting. A stylish low profile makes a hallway, stairway, or bathroom attractive as built-in infrared and photo sensors automatically wake up when someone steps in front of Freyr. Anticipating the passerby’s moves, each sequential Freyr light within a range of 3 to 5 meters will also awaken and shut off within 15 seconds without further interaction.
Also employing a minimalistic design, the Siv Smart Cabinet Light with Timer can light up a countertop or shelf with the sweep of a hand using an infrared sensor. It is fixable or handheld and offers a convenient cooking timer control pad. Siv uses a battery or a USB Type-C cable.
Lastly, the Sunna Solar Outdoor Light with Ultrasonic Mosquito Repellent uses solar power or Type-C charging to light an exterior space. The waterproof lamp is also fixable or handheld.
Kickstarter supporters can purchase one or all motion-activated automatic sensory lights for a hands-free approach. Shipping worldwide in October, Early Bird orders start at $69 for one Sunna, $89 for a Siv, and $119 for three Freyr units. Supporters can schedule delivery of all three in October or November for $279 or $249, respectively.
