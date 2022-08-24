Women’s Freedom Coach Brenda Reiss Joins The Podcast Connector as VIP Client

The team at The Podcast Connector is excited to announce that they are welcoming aboard women forgiveness coach Brenda Reiss as their latest VIP client.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through this dynamic partnership, Brenda Reiss will bring her wealth of knowledge in women’s Forgiveness & Transformational coaching to the podcast world.

The Podcast Connector features an in-house network of already established and successful podcasts, and it’s through this network that they connect professionals such as Reiss for speaking engagements. These speaking engagements happen in the form of guest features in which guests are able to answer questions and share their insight with the world.

Podcasts have quickly grown in popularity to the extent that they offer an exceptional platform for people who want to share their brand with the world. This is the opportunity presented by The Podcast Connector. By connecting VIP clients and vendors, The Podcast Connector builds relationships between these parties that are mutual and symbiotic. Podcasts get fresh new guests and content, and guests are able to share the word about their products or services with their established audience.

Brenda Reiss has overcome toxic relationships, eating disorders, anxiety, and more, and it’s through her own experiences that she’s able to offer such sought-after coaching. “I am often asked why guiding women through forgiveness coaching is so important to me,” said Reiss. “The answer is simple. The person I am today is a direct result of self-forgiveness and finding the strength to reclaim my life.”

ABOUT THE PODCAST CONNECTOR

The Podcast Connector connects vision-led guests and aligned podcasts to help their voices be heard and make maximum impact.