Content Delivery Network Market worth $34.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Delivery Network Market size to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2022 to USD 34.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Content delivery network is an interconnected system of computers on the internet that provides web content rapidly to numerous users by duplicating or caching the content on multiple servers and directing the content to users on distance.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered By Component, Content Type, Provider Type, Application Areas Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Limelight networks (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Fastly (US), Citrix systems (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Comcast Technologies (US), Rackspace Technology (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), Tata Communications (India), Imperva (US), Broadpeak (France), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), G Core Labs SA (Luxembourg), Tencent Cloud (China), OnApp Limited (UK), Edgecast (US), Kingsoft Cloud (China), Bunny.net (Slovenia) and Baishan Cloud (US)

CDN is used to serve content to end-users with high availability and high performance. CDNs are used by a large portion of the internet content today, including web objects (text, graphics, and scripts), downloadable objects (media files, software, documents), applications (eCommerce, portals), real-time streaming data, on-demand streaming media, and social networks. When an end-user requests a specific web page, video, or file, the server closest to that user is dynamically determined and is used to deliver the content to that user, thereby increasing the speed of delivery. Content may be replicated on hundreds or thousands of servers to provide identical content to as many users as possible, even during peak usage.

Among Components, the Solutions is expected to hold the larger market size with content delivery network in 2027. The solutions segment of the CDN market is segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security. Nowadays, the maximum volume of data or content accessible on the internet is consumed through CDN. Users have no patience to wait for the content to buffer, and this challenge has made content delivery even more crucial for organizations. The increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions. Digitalization trends, such as BYOD, CYOD, mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks.



By Content Type, dynamic content is expected to hold the larger market size with content delivery network in 2027. Dynamic content can also be termed streaming media. This content changes on a real-time basis and can be live, such as live sports, news broadcast, concerts, and on-demand, wherein the encoded data is stored in a streaming media server and is made available on request from the client. Different content types can be requested in on-demand content, such as audio, video, and music clips. Dynamic content majorly refers to web content that changes based on the user's behavior, preferences, and interests.



By Provider Type, traditional CDN is expected to hold the largest market size. Traditional CDN providers include pure players in the CDN market. These players provide various CDN solutions, such as network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery, to deliver static and dynamic content over the internet. Traditional CDN providers involve a large set of servers that are strategically deployed across the globe and balance the load on the existing networks. This distributed network infrastructure pushes the requested content to the closest server for delivering the content to the user with the lowest latency.



By Enterprise, large enterprises is expected to hold the largest market share. The adoption of a CDN solution in this segment is continuously growing due to the need to reduce website load time while transferring huge content in seconds. Large enterprises prefer solutions that cater to the content delivery needs of their large customer base, which is dispersed globally and requires enhanced integrated platforms for data collaboration, communication, and content transfer, along with handling the complexities of their global business effectively. As large enterprises expand and transform their business networks, they need to scale up their systems for the distributed end-users. Large enterprises need customized CDN solutions with critical system integration requirements.

By Application Areas, media and entertainment is expected to hold the largest market share. The media and entertainment segment is utilizing the full capabilities of CDN solutions to offer a fast, secure, and uninterrupted viewing experience to its users. The growth of this segment is characterized by increasing demand for online video streaming. Online customers expect high-quality visual content on any device with better visibility and no interruption. CDN solutions help lower the delay and optimize the overall content delivery process. Hence, viewers get a high-quality viewing experience, which, in turn, increases the revenue for the media and entertainment enterprises.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The content delivery network market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, due to the eCommerce industry’s massive growth and adoption of internet TV in countries such as India, China, Korea, and Singapore have fueled the CDN market growth, making APAC one of the fastest-growing regions in the CDN market. All major CDN vendors have their data centers installed in APAC to cater to huge CDN demand. There is a need among technology-driven enterprises in the region to enhance their customer experience, while they also have a need to meet security compliance. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for CDN solutions in this region.

