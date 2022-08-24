For transparency, Bluebell makes public additional disclosure in support of its items for the Richemont Sept 2022 AGM
For transparency, Bluebell Capital Partners makes public analyses and letter exchanges with Richemont over the past year to support 3 voting items at the AGM
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA (“RICHEMONT”) (XSWX:CFR SW / ISIN CH0210483332)LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In view of the AGM scheduled for September 7th, 2022 and in the spirit of transparency, Bluebell Capital Partners (“Bluebell”) would like to make available to all stakeholders the analyses and the proposals sent to the board of Richemont SA (“Richemont” or the “Company”) since the beginning of its engagement with the Company in August 2021.
As previously stated in press releases dated July 20 and August 16, 2022, Bluebell believes Richemont is a high quality company that would benefit (albeit within the limits of a dual share class structure) from an improved governance in terms of board dynamics, strategic direction, stewardship and oversight.
The starting point is to exercise the right for a board representative elected by the “A” shareholders that is highly qualified to create value for all shareholders. A right that has never been exercised in the history of the Company.
The following documents are made publicly available at the following Dropbox link [1]
• Appendix 1 – Further disclosure provided by Bluebell Capital Partners
• Appendix 2 – Letter from Bluebell Capital Partners to Richemont (August 9, 2021)
• Appendix 3 – Letter from Bluebell Capital Partners to Richemont (November 29, 2021)
• Appendix 4 – Letter from Bluebell Capital Partners to Richemont (July 14, 2022)
• Appendix 5 – Press release issued by Bluebell Capital Partners (July 20, 2022)
• Appendix 6 – Press release issued by Bluebell Capital Partners (August 16, 2022)
[1] https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6t99anlxel92gj7/AABV9eztd_rZ_gNCjuATVNbca?dl=0
THIS RELEASE HAS BEEN ISSUED BY BLUEBELL CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (“BLUEBELL”), WHICH IS AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY THE UNITED KINGDOM’S FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (“FCA”). NOTHING WITHIN THIS RELEASE PROMOTES, OR IS INTENDED TO PROMOTE, AND MAY NOT BE CONSTRUED AS PROMOTING, ANY FUNDS ADVISED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY BY BLUEBELL.
THIS RELEASE IS FOR DISCUSSION AND INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED HEREIN REPRESENT THE OPINIONS OF BLUEBELL AND AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. BLUEBELL RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHANGE OR MODIFY ANY OF ITS OPINIONS EXPRESSED HEREIN AT ANY TIME AND FOR ANY REASON AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION TO CORRECT, UPDATE OR REVISE THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN OR TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE ANY ADDITIONAL MATERIALS.
NO REPRESENTATION, WARRANTY OR UNDERTAKING, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IS GIVEN AND NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY OR DUTY OF CARE IS OR WILL BE ACCEPTED BY BLUEBELL OR ANY OF ITS DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OR ADVISORS CONCERNING THIS RELEASE AND ITS CONTENTS, INCLUDING WHETHER THE INFORMATION AND OPINIONS CONTAINED HEREIN ARE ACCURATE, FAIR, COMPLETE OR CURRENT.
Matthew Low
Bluebell Capital Partners Limited
+44 20 3826 0100
email us here