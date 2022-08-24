Forecast of Global Pet Clothing Market Regional Demand, Timelines, Industry Scope, and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for pet subscription box services is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 5.75 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for sustainable clothing products for pets ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet clothing market size was USD 5.75 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for pet subscription box services is a key factor driving growth of the market. Pet apparel can become crucial for little animals in extremely cold climates, since not all breeds can survive winters and others struggle, hence, taking the pet for a walk is quite helpful for both pet and the owner. The animal's typical loss of hair may be impacted by numerous temperature fluctuations that occur during the year. Many animals have more sensitive skin during these seasons, thus it is advantageous to wear a sweater to shield them from potential harm from cold, sun, rain, or any abrasion. Since clothing shields from parasites, allergens, and bacteria that might arise in parks, streets, or even air itself, it is an excellent way to protect dogs from illness and diseases.

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global pet clothing Market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2019 as the base year and 2017-2018 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the pet clothing market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The dog segment is expected to grow considerably. Adoption of more dogs globally is anticipated to improve the segment's revenue growth. Another element driving market expansion is rising spending on various dog-related apparel, accessories, toys, and clothes. Additionally, a significant element that is anticipated to support the segment's revenue expansion is creation of really stylish and contemporary dog attire by numerous market players.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. A significant component driving region's revenue growth is great economic capability of pet owners in the U.S. and Canada. More and more pet owners are spending money on accessories including toys, leashes, collars, apparel, and other pet care products. In addition, rising popularity of purchasing high-end pet apparel and accessories is anticipated to assist the region’s market revenue expansion.

In December 2019, Cuddles Pet Shop launched an updated e-commerce site, cuddlespetshop.com to sell its pet apparel and accessories

The shirts & tops segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Pets who are afraid of heat, cold, and fireworks can be calmed by using these items of clothing. Additionally, blouses and tops are sized differently and include breed-specific designs. Rising trend among owners to purchase shirts and tops with the same style, design, and pattern for both themselves and their pets is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the segment's revenue growth.

Leading Companies of the Pet Clothing Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Moshiqa, Canada Pooch, TRIXIE Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co.KG, Bitch New York, BedHead Pajamas Inc., PETstock, Milk & Pepper, W.L Shareholding Company Ltd., Medical Pet Shirts International B.V., and PetRageous LLC.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Pet Clothing market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the pet clothing market based on product, pet type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Coats & Jackets

Shirts & Tops

Sweaters & Hoodies

Others

Pet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Dog

Cat

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Pet Clothing market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Pet Clothing market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Pet Clothing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Pet Clothing industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Pet Clothing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Pet Clothing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?



Pet Clothing Market Size Worth USD 9.00 Billion in 2030