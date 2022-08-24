Dermatology Devices Market Size to Hit US$ 17.9 Bn by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Dermatology Devices Market Research

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Dermatology Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Alma Lasers Ltd., Ambicare Health Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Laser Corp, Canfield Scientific, Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Heine Optotechnik, Lumenis Ltd.

The global dermatology devices market was valued at $8,810 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $17,998 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Dermatology devices are instruments that aid in the diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions. Skin biopsy, cryosurgery, topical chemotherapy, photodynamic treatment, Mohs micrographic surgery, electrodessication, and curettage are all possible with such equipment. Psoriasis, eczema, acne, rosacea, ichthyosis, vitiligo, hives, seborrheic dermatitis, and other skin diseases are only a few examples. The symptoms and severity of skin diseases vary.

Impact Analysis – Dermatology Devices Market Research

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Dermatology Devices industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Dermatology Devices Market have also been included in the study.

Dermatology Devices Market Key Players: Alma Lasers Ltd., Ambicare Health Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Laser Corp, Canfield Scientific, Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Heine Optotechnik, Lumenis Ltd.

Dermatology Devices Market Growth by Product Type: Diagnostic Devices and Treatment Devices

Dermatology Devices Market Growth by Application: Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Psoriasis, Skin Rejuvenation, and Warts

Dermatology Devices Market Growth by End User: Hospitals, Clinics, and Others

