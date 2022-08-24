Global Oncology Sequencing Market Size-Forecasts to 2027
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Guardant Health, Biocept, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and eviCore healthcare among others, are some key players operating the in the Oncology Sequencing Market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Sequencing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2027.
The growing popularity of personalized therapies, plummeting sequencing prices, and improved genomic data management solutions are some key factors that are driving market revenue.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oncology Sequencing Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the technology outlook, the whole-genome sequencing segment was the highest revenue-generating segment in the 2021 oncology sequencing market
- Based on the product outlook, the consumables segment is estimated to dominate the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation
- By application segment, the research application has dominated the market owing to the high penetration of NGS in research settings
- Based on indication, breast cancer and lunch cancer are recognized as the two key shareholder segments in the year 2021
- Among the end-users, government and academic research institutes are estimated to capture maximum revenue share in the year 2021
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global oncology sequencing market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Whole-Genome Sequencing
- Exome Sequencing
- Targeted Sequencing
- RNA Sequencing
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Clinical
- Research
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Instruments & Platforms
- Reagents & Other Consumables
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
- Others
Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Breast Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Melanoma
- Cervical Cancer
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
