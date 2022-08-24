Global Oncology Sequencing Market Size-Forecasts to 2027

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Guardant Health, Biocept, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and eviCore healthcare among others, are some key players operating the in the Oncology Sequencing Market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Sequencing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2027.



The growing popularity of personalized therapies, plummeting sequencing prices, and improved genomic data management solutions are some key factors that are driving market revenue.





Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oncology Sequencing Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the whole-genome sequencing segment was the highest revenue-generating segment in the 2021 oncology sequencing market

Based on the product outlook, the consumables segment is estimated to dominate the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation

By application segment, the research application has dominated the market owing to the high penetration of NGS in research settings

Based on indication, breast cancer and lunch cancer are recognized as the two key shareholder segments in the year 2021

Among the end-users, government and academic research institutes are estimated to capture maximum revenue share in the year 2021

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global oncology sequencing market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Guardant Health, Biocept, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., and eviCore healthcare among others, are some key players in the oncology sequencing market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/oncology-sequencing-market-3892





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Whole-Genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Clinical

Research

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Instruments & Platforms

Reagents & Other Consumables

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Others



Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Cervical Cancer

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC



Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238