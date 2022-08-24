KeyedIn Releases Latest Version of KeyedIn Enterprise Software

KeyedIn Enterprise 7.5 Supports PMOs with the Only PPM Software on the Market to Offer All Three Types of Project Management Simultaneously

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in SaaS development, today announced the release of its highly anticipated KeyedIn Enterprise 7.5, an updated and redesigned version of the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) software that enables simultaneous use of all three types of project management – traditional, agile, and hybrid – allowing customers to combine top down and bottom up approaches in order to scale agility effectively. KeyedIn Enterprise 7.5’s enhanced interface is designed to drive even greater adoption among existing users, and to attract new customers.



Known for providing innovative, flexible and highly scalable PPM solutions, KeyedIn Enterprise plays the central role in transforming the way PMOs deliver insight-led decision-making across value-based outcomes. In addition to its new combined project management capabilities, KeyedIn Enterprise 7.5 also features additional agile-focused features to drive sales to SAFe-focused businesses; enhanced team management for agile resourcing; and additional data points to drive AI-based machine learning. The new interface offers customers a choice of themes, including Dark Mode.

“As PMOs of enterprise organizations, across industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and automotive services continue to return to pre-pandemic levels of operations, they’re now facing the challenges of economic uncertainty. This latest version of KeyedIn Enterprise is the PPM solution businesses need right now to transition from project delivery to portfolio value,” said Lauri Klaus, CEO of KeyedIn Solutions. “Whether it’s 50 or thousands of resources that need to be managed, working 50 or thousands of projects, version 7.5 represents the KeyedIn team’s best thinking in making the solution more effective, while delighting current customers with practical and user-friendly enhancements.”

Customers currently using KeyedIn Enterprise have been automatically upgraded to KeyedIn Enterprise 7.5, and are already realizing the benefits of this new release. As these customers further use the software, they will unveil the layers of enhancements built in to maximize user adoption and embrace new, more agile project management methods.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps its customers grow and scale results-driven PMOs. As a leader in Enterprise Project Portfolio Management, KeyedIn offers a suite of SaaS solutions, including KeyedIn Manufacturing and KeyedIn Enterprise PPM, that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change. The company’s award-winning products go beyond simple project management to encompass portfolio analysis, scenario modeling, capacity planning, product portfolio management, strategic resource management, and more – supporting the evolving needs of PMOs, ePMOs and SROs. Join the hundreds of customers that have partnered with KeyedIn, including Office Depot, Universal Electronics, and Viking.

Contact: Krista Van Lewen krista@kvlcomms.net 415-608-0263