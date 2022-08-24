Biodefense Market Emerging Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements and rise in production of vaccines and innovations in quick biothreat detection technologies are key factors driving market

Biodefense Market Size – USD 13.08 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – High demand for COVID-19 vaccines” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biodefense Market size is expected to reach USD 20.13 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Favorable government initiatives, increasing possibility of biological threats and attacks are factors driving global biodefense market revenue growth.

Biodefense is the use of medical measures to protect citizens against bioterrorism threats or possibility. Biodefense also includes production of stockpiles of vaccines and medication for people across the globe. Bioterrorism is an intentional release of harmful biological agents such as bacteria, viruses, and other germs to cause sickness/illness, and to harm humans, animals, or crops in a country or region. Biological agents can spread through air, water, food, and contact, and can ruin food crops and infect or kill livestock to terrorize populations or to manipulate governments.

It can also spread from person to person, causing serious health issues or life-threatening disease. Destruction caused by biological threat is enormous, therefore, various countries such as the U.S., China, India, and Russia are focusing more on spending significant amounts on research and development to enhance their respective biodefense systems and capabilities. In addition, increasing potential of wars and geopolitical tensions among countries, and increasing incidence of infectious diseases are some other key drivers of steady growth of the global biodefense market.

A major factor hampering global biodefense market growth is low market penetration in some developing and underdeveloped countries. Limited government intervention and funding for biodefense materials are some of the major factors restraining growth of the market. In addition, terrorist organizations have been showing interest in biotechnology to create biological weapons. These technologies provide opportunities for scientific breakthrough, and can cause catastrophic impacts on countries, world, and environment.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Biodefense Market profiled in the report include:

CanSino Biologics, BioNTech SE, Altimmune, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., SIGA Technologies, Inc., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Elusys Therapeutics, DynPort Vaccine Company LLC, and Ichor Medical Systems Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Serum Institute of India, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., and SinovacBiotech Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biodefense market on the basis of type, storage system, deployment, architecture, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

COVID-19 Vaccine

Anthrax Vaccine

Smallpox Vaccine

Botulism Vaccine

Others

Biothreat Detection Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sampler

Triggering Devices

Identifier

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centre

Research Organizations

Military

Others

Regional Analysis of the Biodefense Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Biodefense market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Biodefense business sphere.

Major benefits of the Biodefense market report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2028

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

The report also provides a detailed analysis of consumption and market value depending on each geographical region. The report aims to provide beneficial information that might help in formulating new business strategies and expansion plans. SWOT analysis is also offered in this report. Research findings and conclusions are offered through detailed graphs, tables, charts, and figures.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

