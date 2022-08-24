Military Robots Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Military Robots Market To Be Driven By Advancement In Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Military Robots Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global military robots market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, mode of operation, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.1%
The increasing use of land robots across various nations as a result of border security concerns, as well as increased investment in research and development efforts to update ground robots, are boosting market expansion. Furthermore, the land forces are deploying advanced military robots in locations judged too risky, posing a high risk of deaths, or limiting the capabilities of the deployed personnel, therefore assisting segment expansion. Meanwhile, the airborne sector is predicted to develop significantly over the forecast period due to an increase in the use of drones for surveillance and quick technical improvements.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Military robots are professional service robots used for military purposes. These robots are meant to do dangerous, recurrent activities with high precision and accuracy on land, sea, and air. Military robots are utilised in transportation, search, and rescue, mine clearing, and combat support activities.
By platform, the market is divided into:
• Land
• Marine
• Airborne
• Others
Based on mode of operation, the industry can be categorised into:
• Human Operated
• Autonomous
The global regions for military robots market include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The expanding popularity of artificial intelligence and robots, as well as global worry about terrorism, are projected to boost the market further throughout the forecast period. Favorable government policies and increased initiatives to reduce border tensions are elements that have led to the global expansion of the military robotics business. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on creating unmanned military systems and the increasing move toward automation in the defense industry are projected to boost demand for military robots. Furthermore, rising expenditures in defense-related research & development activities, as well as the execution of major military modernization programmes, are expected to boost market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin Corporation, AeroVironment Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Cobham Ltd., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
