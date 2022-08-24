Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network Market Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2028
Rising demand for cloud technology is a key factor driving hybrid fiber coaxial network market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) Network Market size is expected to reach USD 20.48 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Hybrid fiber coaxial network has capability to provide high performance at low cost, and this factor is driving market revenue growth.
High bandwidth of hybrid fiber coaxial is boosting market growth. Increasing trend of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is driving rising demand for high bandwidth, which is further driving market revenue growth. High bandwidth reduces download time and enables fast data transfer, and therefore provides enhanced experience to users. Hybrid fiber coaxial network has capability to address various limitations, such as slow data transmission and latency of complete copper cable architecture at high bandwidth. Thus, high bandwidth is driving steady demand for hybrid fiber coaxial network. In addition, cost-efficiency is another factor fueling revenue growth of the global hybrid fiber coaxial network market.
Hybrid fiber coaxial gets damaged due to lightning, and also limited node connections are other drawback of using HFC networks. Moreover, node connections cannot be changed without changing the entire installation process. Besides, installation of hybrid fiber coaxial networks requires skilled professionals, which are scarce, and thus hampering market growth.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Technicolor SA, Teleste Corporation, Cable Television Laboratories, Inc., ADTRAN Holdings Inc., PCT International, Inc., ASSIA, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, and Cox Enterprises, Inc., Others
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In October 2020, HUBER+SUHNER upgraded its SUCOFLEX 500 series. New cable assembly in SUCOFLEX 500 series provides up to 70 GHz constant electrical performance. SUCOFLEX 570S cable ensures extremely accurate measurements for a range of applications. Reduced loss, outstanding phase, and amplitude stability are combined with the cable, which provides precise, and long-lasting test, and measurement solutions. Incorporation of SUCOFLEX 570S with SUCOFLEX 500 portfolio provides long service life.
DOCSIS 3.1 (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications) segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2020 owing to benefits such as higher speed and greater capacity compared to other DOCSIS. DOCSIS 3.1 is specially designed for gigabit speed Internet connectivity, and it provides up to 10 Gbps speed. In addition, it allows cable modem to be in sleep mode when it is not being used. Therefore, DOCSIS 3.1 is more energy efficient as well. Packet latency is less in this version of DOCSIS, and therefore is suitable for streaming HD video and online gaming.
In 2020, fiber optic cable segment accounted for significantly large revenue share, which can be attributed to very high bandwidth. Fiber optic cables, especially single mode, have capability to provide maximum bandwidth to carry more data compared to other cables of same diameter. In addition, decreased latency enables faster upload and download speeds, along with faster access to resources. Furthermore, this enables fiber optical cable to carry data across long distances without any disruptions.
Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to continuous technological advancement and product innovations. Majority of hybrid fiber coaxial equipment and solution providers are based in countries in North America. Companies are investing in research and development activities, which are leading to product innovations and increasing deployment of hybrid fiber coaxial networks in countries in the region.
Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid fiber coaxial network market on the basis of technology, application, component, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
DOCSIS 3.0 & Below
DOCSIS 3.1
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Digital TV
Broadband
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Transceiver
Splitter
Amplifier
Modulator
Encoder
RF Combiner
Optical Node
Fiber Optic Cable
Coaxial / Copper Cable
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest Of MEA
Radical Highlights of the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Thank you for reading the report.
