Officials back Việt Nam's priorities at UN

VIETNAM, August 24 -

NEW YORK — Newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Pauline Tamesis expressed her support for priorities that Việt Nam promotes at the UN during a meeting with Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, on August 23 (US time)

The UN official spoke highly of Việt Nam’s contributions to the UN activities and proposed the Southeast Asian nation continue supporting UN Development System reform.

Việt Nam is a country that upholds multilateralism and multilateral cooperation and is also a model in cooperation with the UN, she said, affirming that she will continue to participate in developing policies and plans for Việt Nam’s socio-economic development in the future.

Ambassador Giang informed her of the priorities that Việt Nam will promote at the UN in the coming time, saying that the country will focus on issues related to education, disease preparedness, climate change adaptation and energy transition.

The diplomat suggested the UN continue supporting Việt Nam in technology transfer and policy recommendations and sharing experience and knowledge with the country to help promote socio-economic development.

Việt Nam and the UN share the same goals, so they should strengthen cooperation in mutual areas of interest, he said.

The same day, in a working session with Ambassador Giang, UN Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, Catherine Pollard hailed Việt Nam's positive contributions in many aspects of the UN’s operations, including those of Vietnamese working for UN agencies.

The UN official affirmed her willingness to work closely with Việt Nam and other UN member countries to enhance the effectiveness of the UN's activities, promote multilateralism and strengthen the representation of member countries.

While emphasising Việt Nam's commitment to contribute to the UN’s operations, Ambassador Giang spotlighted Việt Nam's efforts, especially in sending military and police forces to join UN peacekeeping forces and its financial contribution to the work and other UN activities.

Việt Nam attaches importance to promoting relations with the UN and wishes to make more contributions by increasing Việt Nam's representation in UN agencies, he said.

The Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance is a division of the UN Secretariat. It is responsible for promoting intergovernmental and inter-agency relations, internal administration and governance issues, and making decisions on finance, budget, human resources, business transformation, information technology and communications plans. — VNS