Việt Nam, Laos eye stronger justice cooperation

VIETNAM, August 24 -

NGHỆ AN — Vietnamese Minister of Justice Lê Thành Long and his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 40th founding anniversary of cooperation between the two ministries, in the central province of Nghệ An on Wednesday.

Long highlighted the long-lasting relations between the two Parties, States and people as well as the two justice ministries, expressing his belief that bonds will be stronger in the future, especially against the backdrops of complicated developments in the international arena.

Since establishing the cooperative relationship in 1982, despite the lack of resources, the Ministry of Justice of Việt Nam has always been willing to share with Laos experiences in improving the legal system, reforming the judiciary, and building a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people, and for the people.

The Vietnamese ministry is committed to continuing its support to Laos, contributing to fostering legal and judicial cooperation between the two nations, he said.

Siboualypha thanked the justice sector of Việt Nam for its support for his agency, hoping that cooperation between the two sides will contribute to the comprehensive development of the Việt Nam – Laos great friendship in future.

With many similarities in terms of the political system, State institutions and legal system, organisational model, operations of the legislative, executive, and judicial agencies, and cooperation relationship in the field of law and justice between Việt Nam and Laos have facilitated the renovation, socio-economic development, construction and defence of each country, which helps strengthen the position and power of each country, contributing to the maintenance of a peaceful and stable environment in the region and the world.

On the occasion, individuals and organisations that have made active contributions to promoting cooperation between the judicial sectors of Việt Nam and Laos were honoured with state-level awards, and insignias of the two countries' justice ministers. — VNS