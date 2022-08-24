Davis Gribble Hollowwa Dental Announces Expansion to Include 7 Hygienists, Onsite Dental Lab, and State-of-the-Art Dental Technology

Davis Gribble Hollowwa Dental in Albuquerque has completed significant upgrades and expansions to improve the patient experience. In an effort to provide expedited scheduling for preventative dental treatments such as regular cleanings and oral screenings, the practice has grown to include seven dental hygienists.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Davis Gribble Hollowwa Dental in Albuquerque has completed significant upgrades and expansions to improve the patient experience. In an effort to provide expedited scheduling for preventative dental treatments such as regular cleanings and oral screenings, the practice has grown to include seven dental hygienists. According to Dr. John Davis, "The addition of more hygienists is allowing patients to schedule appointments very quickly and easily."

The practice has also invested in the latest dental technologies, including an onsite dental lab. According to Dr. Brian Gribble, "Having our own dental lab eliminates downtime for patients, who no longer have to wait weeks for an impression to be sent to a lab, and then for the lab to send back their crown, or bridge. Our onsite dental lab saves time, and reduces costs for patients as everything is done in-house."

Davis Gribble Hollowwa Dental has also invested in modern dental technologies such as panoramic X-rays, intra-oral cameras, and digital X-rays, which are painless, eliminate the need for traditional impressions and provide immediate images. "We are an incredibly modern office," said Dr. Connor Hollowwa. "Whether you need treatment for gum disease, a dental implant to replace a missing tooth, or need a complete smile makeover, we are equipped to provide comprehensive dentistry all under one roof."

The spa-like environment at the practice is also by design. "We want our patients to feel as relaxed as possible, while in our office. We've gone above and beyond to create an aesthetic that is reassuring and calming, while being equipped to provide after-hours emergency dental treatment, root canal therapy, and dental implant surgery in a comfortable, soothing environment," Dr. Davis explained.

To showcase the office's expansion, and new technology, and to make it easier for patients to learn about the dental practice's loyalty program, financing available, or scheduling an appointment, Davis Gribble Hollowwa Dental also launched a new website: https://www.dentistofalbuquerque.com.

"We're trying to make seeing the dentist, whether for your child's biannual checkup or to receive treatment for a toothache, as easy as possible. Our expansion, renovations, and extended hours have all been designed to accomplish that objective," Dr. Gribble added.

About Davis Gribble Hollowwa Dental

Davis Gribble Hollowwa Dental is a comprehensive dental practice providing general dentistry, family dentistry, restorative dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry in Albuquerque. The practice is home to three dentists, including a TMJ specialist in addition to seven dental hygienists, and support staff. The dental practice is equipped with all of the latest dental technologies, tools, and equipment, and an onsite dental lab. Davis Gribble Hollowwa Dental is located at 3610 Calle Cuervo NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Visit https://www.dentistofalbuquerque.com or call 505-898-1976.

