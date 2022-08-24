senhasegura Expands Global Reach, Launches Next-Generation PAM Offering In North America

Brazilian-Based Powerhouse in Privileged Access Management Builds on 12 Months of Record-Breaking Growth and International Success

senhasegura, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, officially launched its North American operations with new offices in San Francisco and New York. senhasegura, which translates to ‘secure passwords' in Portuguese, offers a powerful, best-in-class PAM solution that helps secure an enterprise's increasingly complex mix of privileged users and machines. senghasegura's PAM offering is widely recognized by industry analysts for its advanced technical features and by customers for its intuitive, easy-to-use design and low cost of ownership. With its official expansion into the North American market, senhasegura protects thousands of privileged users in more than 55 countries around the world.

According to Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report, privileged access abuse is still one of the leading causes of data breaches, especially as it pertains to ransomware attacks. Privileged Access Management (PAM) is increasingly seen as a critical security technology; Gartner forecasts the market to grow to 2.9 billion by 2024.1

"I'm proud of the success that our company has achieved in Latin America and beyond, and I'm excited to expand our global footprint into the North American market," said Marcus Scharra, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of senhasegura. "Enterprises around the world are struggling to secure an increasingly complex environment that includes human and machine users, IoT devices, DevOps operations that demand security layers, API connections, and the cloud. Leveraging our global experience and perspective, senhasegura is committed to developing forward-looking, modern PAM solutions that help create secure, resilient organizations and ensure their digital sovereignty."

Over the last 12 months senhasegura has achieved tremendous growth and success, including the following milestones:

Over 67 percent year over year revenue growth and 340 percent growth over the past 4 years

89 percent growth in customer base, with customers in +55 countries across 5 continents

The closing of a multi-million-dollar, multi-year project to provide Privileged Access Management for Brazil's largest national defense contractor

Increased sales channel and market penetration with more than 150 partners, in over 40 countries, with a year over year growth of 81 percent

Market leader in Latin America with 39 percent share of PAM market

Named a Leader for the 4th consecutive year, in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report for Identity and Access Management

Awarded the 2022 Frost & Sullivan PAM Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award

Named a Market Champion and Product Leader in the 2021 KuppingerCole PAM Leadership Compass

According to Gartner Peer Insights, received a 5 out of 5 overall rating and 100% rate for Willingness to Recommend over the last 12 months

Expanded executive team and grew overall company employees by 32% percent in the past year

Introduced one of the industry's first DevOps Secrets Manager

Developed a microservices-based platform that allows for continuous updates without downtime

Introduced a cloud-native PAM solution, which increases availability and resiliency over on-prem solutions, and can be deployed much more quickly by customers

About senhasegura PAM

senhasegura offers the industry's most powerful and comprehensive PAM solution, helping companies secure both human and machine access to a complex set of assets, including network devices, servers, databases, IoT, and DevOps environments. The Company addresses challenging use cases both inside and outside of an enterprise, taking into account the entire privileged life cycle, including before access, during, and afterwards to prevent privilege abuse. senhasegura's PAM solution is technically advanced but designed for simplicity and ease of use; it can be installed in a matter of minutes, resulting in the fastest time-to-value for clients. senhasegura's competitive pricing, combined with its superior usability, offers customers the industry's lowest cost of ownership.

As stated in KuppingerCole's 2021 Leadership Compass on Privileged Access Management, "senhasegura now has a more powerful PAM proposition, with enhanced usability and forward thinking on the needs of developers and how PAM fits into Infrastructure as Code (IaC) environments."

Key capabilities include:

Identity Management and Discovery: Automatically map and identify all assets connected to the environment and their respective credentials, i.e. integration of devices (including legacy applications), credentials, containers, playbooks, digital certificates and SSH keys.

Privileged Access Management: Allows companies to implement strict access controls in an automated and centralized manner, helping meet compliance requirements such as LGPD, GDPR, PCI DSS, SOX, NIST, HIPAA, ISO 27001 and ISA 62443.

Remote Session Monitoring: Monitor user activities and detect suspicious events in real time, including pausing or ending the user's session in a simple and quick way.

Remote access management for employees and third parties: Provide secure remote access for employees and third parties such as vendors, service providers and consultants, ensuring Zero Trust-based access to corporate network devices without the need for a VPN.

DevOps Secrets Manager: Improve DevOps security by scanning and discovering sensitive information such as passwords, API keys and SSL certificates, and DevOps secrets through integrations with CI/CD tools.

Certificate Management: Allows centralized management of digital certificate lifecycles within the organization, from discovery to automated certificate renewal, through certification authorities external or internal.

About senhasegura

senhasegura is committed to helping companies create secure, resilient organizations by stopping privilege abuse from inside and out of the organization. senhasegura's award-winning, Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution addresses the entire privilege access management lifecycle, including before access, during and afterward, and plays a critical role in implementing a company's zero trust architecture. Headquartered in Brazil, senhasegura is a global leader with customers in over 55 countries throughout Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Company's PAM solution is distributed through an international network of more than 150 value added, trusted channel partners. For more information, go to https://senhasegura.com/ or follow us on Twitter @senha_segura.

1Gartner Forecast: Information Security and Risk Management, Worldwide, 2019-2025, 4Q21 Update - Published 21 December 2021 - ID G00762884

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005265/en/