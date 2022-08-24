Smart Buildings Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid urbanization and increasing investment in smart technologies to enhance operational efficiency of commercial buildings are some key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Buildings Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Smart Buildings Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Smart Buildings industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The global smart buildings market size is expected to reach USD 141.71 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing number of smart cities across the globe and rising adoption of IoT-enabled Building Management Systems (BMS) and deployment of embedded sensors in buildings and devices are driving global smart buildings market revenue growth.

The Global Smart Buildings Report is a panoramic study of the overall Smart Buildings market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Smart Buildings market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Smart Buildings market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Smart Buildings industry.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Smart Buildings market include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Johnson Controls Internationals,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Schneider Electric,

ABB Ltd.,

Legrand,

Siemens AG,

Robert Bosch GmbH, and

Telit

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Smart Buildings Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart buildings market on the basis of automation type, service type, building type, and region:

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lightning Control System

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Video Surveillance System

Elevators and Escalators Systems

Fire and Life Safety Alarm

Energy Management

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Building Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Building

Governmental and Public Infrastructure Facilities

Educational Institutions

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

