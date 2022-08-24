E-Commerce Logistics Market Opportunities 2022, Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Demand and Report by 2027

E-Commerce Logistics Market Size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “E-Commerce Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global E-commerce logistics market reached a value of US$ 317.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 803.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-2027. E-commerce logistics involves setting up specific processes to respond to flow management. It is accompanied by e-commerce transport, which requires a different organization from retail transport, and it takes over the various jobs of the supply chain. E-commerce logistics is a complicated multi-step process. Each component relies on the others, and e-commerce brands must ensure that each runs smoothly to get online orders to customers quickly and efficiently. The e-commerce fulfillment process involves all the steps in the e-commerce logistics process that occur within a warehouse up to the shipping stage. It includes warehousing, storage, packing, and handing off the order to the carrier. This also provides inventory management across other warehouses within the e-commerce supply chain.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the rapid growth of the e-commerce logistics market. Due to the imposition of global lockdowns, the manufacturing and transportation sectors have been severely impacted, further disrupting the supply chain operations. This factor created a massive demand for e-commerce logistics. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic helped businesses address the extensive capacity demand of the supply chain by opting for e-commerce facilities, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market.

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in digital technology. In line with this, the development of e-commerce websites and the availability of low-cost cargo are positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the widespread popularity of C2C and B2C e-commerce websites has catalyzed the demand for domestic and international e-commerce logistics. Apart from this, the increasing cross-border e-commerce activities and an upsurge in internet penetration are propelling the market growth. Besides this, continual technological innovations in the supply chain management are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, continuous improvements in last-mile delivery are providing a boost to the market. Other factors, including the growing acceptability of online payment, the widespread integration of transportation management software and automated identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies with e-commerce logistics, are also providing an impetus to the market.

Key Players Included in Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Research Report:

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

Amazon.com Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM S.A.)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

Fedex Corporation

Gati Limited

Kenco Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Rhenus Group (Rethmann Se & Co. Kg)

SF Express Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen Mingde Holding Development Co. Ltd.)

Xpo Logistics Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Baby Products

Personal Care Products

Books

Home Furnishing Products

Apparel Products

Electronics Products

Automotive Products

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Transportation

Warehousing

Breakup by Operational Area:

International

Domestic

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

