Candle Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Candle Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For The Product From The Household Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Candle Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global candle market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, raw materials, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 0%
The growing demand for candles in the household sector owing to its rising application in home décor, for religious or ritual purposes, to bolster the ambience, and to spread pleasant scent all over the house is driving the market. In addition to this, the traditional use of candles as an alternate source of lighting during power cut is anticipated to augment the market in the forecast period.
In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the increasing utilisation of candles in countries such as India for various festive purposes. In China, candle burning is a part of a ritual in Taoism, which is likely to bolster the demand for the product in the region.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Candle is a cylinder or block made up of parrafin wax and is known to provide lighting through continuous burning. A candle contains a wick, which goes through it. In order to light up a particular area, the wick is flamed which heats up the wax and turns it into a liquid. The liquified wax is burned in order to keep the candle lit. A candle has been used traditionally to generate heat and as a method of keeping time.
On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into:
Pillars
Tea Lights
Votive
Cartridge Candle
Birthday Candle
Wax Filled Container Candles
Others
The different raw materials based on which the market has been segmented include:
Stearin
Beeswax
Palm Wax
Soy Wax
Paraffin Wax
Rapeseed Wax
Others
Based on distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into:
Online
Offline
The regional markets for candle include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the global candle market include the growing R&D activities by the candle makers in order to develop superior quality decorative candles with long lasting aroma, attractive design, environment-friendly properties, and enhanced safety. The thriving e-commerce industry is also propelling the sales of candles by providing attractive discounts and convenience of door-step delivery is another key trend in the market. For instance, the large jar scented candle is a popular option on Amazon. Furthermore, some other key trends in the market include the development of candle-holder flashlights, candles with hidden storage, and candLEDs, among others.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc., Candle Delirium, Inc., Vollmar GmbH, Empire Candle Co., LLC, MVP Group International, Inc. Armadilla Wax Works, and SC Johnson & Son, Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
